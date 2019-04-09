6 local players to watch for in the Stanley Cup playoffs

After a grueling 82-game season, the Stanley Cup playoffs are just about upon us.

Not only are several players from cities like Hamilton, Welland and Burlington playing, some are on teams favoured to win the cup this year.

Here are six players you should watch for once the playoffs kick off Wednesday.

Dan Girardi

Tampa Bay Lightning defenceman Dan Girardi has the best shot of hoisting the cup of just about anyone on this list, seeing as he's playing on a historically dominant team.

The Lightning matched an NHL record for most wins in a season at 62 this year, tying the 1995-96 Detroit Red Wings — though that Red Wings team didn't manage to win it all that year.

The Welland native is part of one of the strongest bluelines in the league, behind arguably the best forward corps in the league, alongside one of the best goaltenders in the league.

So … good luck, anyone playing Tampa.

Ryan Ellis

Keeping with defencemen, Hamilton's Ryan Ellis is a key cog on a Nashville Predators blueline that is as good as any in the league.

Nashville isn't as heavily favoured to make the finals as the team has been in recent seasons, but it's still one of the best in the western conference.

With a first-round matchup against a Dallas Stars team that has real problems scoring, there's a very good chance the Preds make it to the second round for a tough matchup against Winnipeg or St. Louis.

Mark Jankowski

After years as a middle of the pack team, the Calgary Flames handily won the western conference this season. Without a team like Tampa in the west, Calgary is as good a bet as any to make it to the finals.

Hamilton's Mark Jankowski had a bit of a breakout campaign this season, notching 14 goals and 32 assists. He also finished tied for second in shorthanded goals in the NHL with five.

He'll be counted on to provide secondary scoring for the Flames, behind stars like Johnny Gaudreau.

Cal Clutterbuck

Welland's Cal Clutterbuck is a fan favourite on an Islanders team that no one even expected to sniff the playoffs this year.

After star centre John Tavares bolted for the Maple Leafs in free agency, many figured the Islanders would crater. Instead, bolstered by cup-winning coach Barry Trotz, the team finished second in the metropolitan division, and now has home ice advantage for a matchup against the Penguins.

Josh Anderson

Burlington's Josh Anderson has had a decent season, potting 27 goals and 47 points for the Columbus Blue Jackets.

While Columbus loaded up at the trade deadline, the team had to scratch and claw its way into the playoffs — and its reward for making it is to face off against the powerhouse Lightning. Good luck with that.

Ben Chiarot

Defenceman Ben Chiarot (what is it about this region and NHL blueliners?) is part of a team that has gone deep in the playoffs, and is looking to again.

The Jets have underachieved a little this season, but it's still a massively talented team. It's a good bet the team's first-round matchup with the St. Louis Blues could go to seven games.

adam.carter@cbc.ca