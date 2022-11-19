Child, 2, in critical condition after Hamilton Mountain fire that left 9 other children injured

A two-year-old child is in critical condition while an adult was seriously injured in a house fire in Hamilton Mountain Friday night, Hamilton paramedics say.

The child was among 10 children, aged two to 17, and four adults — one of them a firefighter — taken to hospital after the fire at 46 Garden Crescent. The firefighter suffered minor injuries and was treated and released from hospital.

Just after 6:15 p.m. Hamilton Fire Department received a report of a structure fire at the home, Fire Chief David Cunliffe said in a statement Friday night. He said the first crew members to arrive at the scene reported heavy smoke coming from the garage area and front door of a two-storey split level single-family home.

Cunliffe said people who managed to leave the house on their own advised that there was possibly one child still inside.

Hamilton Fire Department says several people managed to leave the house on their own. (David Ritchie/CBC)

He said firefighters immediately entered the home for a combined search and rescue operation.

"Upon entry they immediately encountered heavy smoke and extreme heat conditions," Cunliffe said.

An additional crew used a ladder to enter the main floor through a window to search for others in need of help, he said.

"Almost immediately after entering the house this crew located the child."

Cunliffe said "firefighters initiated life saving measures" before transferring the child to the care of paramedics.

Tonight <a href="https://twitter.com/HPS_Paramedics?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HPS_Paramedics</a> crews responded with <a href="https://twitter.com/HamiltonFireDep?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HamiltonFireDep</a> & <a href="https://twitter.com/HamiltonPolice?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HamiltonPolice</a> to challenging call with multiple patients. A total of 13 people were rescued & transported to hospital through teamwork. Great work to all involved. Our thoughts remain with the family tonight. —@HPS_Paramedics

On Saturday Dave Thompson, Hamilton Paramedic Service superintendent, told CBC News that they "treated 13 patients from the residence."

Thompson said the two-year-old was "transported in critical, life-threatening condition" by paramedics.

The others were taken to hospital for assessment of smoke inhalation, Thompson said.

He said three adults — two women and a man — were also taken to hospital. The man, who was in serious condition, was taken to a burn trauma centre for smoke inhalation.

The Ontario Fire Marshal's Office is investigating. (David Ritchie/CBC)

Meanwhile, Cunliffe said crews quickly brought the fire under control, but not before the house sustained significant damage.

The Ontario Fire Marshal's Office is investigating.