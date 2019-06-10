Hamilton man brought flare gun to Tim Hortons and threatened customers: police

A Hamilton man brought a flare gun late Saturday night to a Tim Hortons, police say, and threatened customers.

Officers were called to the Tim Hortons at 80 John Street south where they say they found a 55-year-old man sitting at a table. Police said in a press release that "for safety reasons, he was immediately arrested."

They say the man was found "to be in possession of a flare gun that appeared to be fully operational. The gun was not loaded."

Police say they learned the man had been pointing the gun at two customers "while making threats to harm them and others in the establishment." They say the man appeared in court Sunday and has been charged with uttering threats and pointing a firearm.