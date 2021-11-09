What parents need to know about the COVID-19 vaccine for kids. Experts take your questions at noon

With Health Canada expected to approve a COVID-19 vaccine for kids in, potentially, just a few weeks, parents will have many questions.

What are the side effects? If kids aren't at great risk of getting seriously ill from COVID is it worth the risk? Two experts from McMaster Children's Hospital will answer your questions about the vaccine for children between the ages of 5 and 11-years-old.

Dr. Jacqueline Wong is an infectious diseases specialist at McMaster Children's Hospital at Hamilton Health Sciences. She'll be joined by Tracy Akitt, a Child Life Specialist at McMaster Children's Hospital. Akitt and Wong will take your questions on Friday live at noon on Friday with the CBC's Conrad Collaco.