What parents need to know about the COVID-19 vaccine for kids. Experts take your questions at noon
Talk to experts live at noon on Friday
With Health Canada expected to approve a COVID-19 vaccine for kids in, potentially, just a few weeks, parents will have many questions.
What are the side effects? If kids aren't at great risk of getting seriously ill from COVID is it worth the risk? Two experts from McMaster Children's Hospital will answer your questions about the vaccine for children between the ages of 5 and 11-years-old.
Dr. Jacqueline Wong is an infectious diseases specialist at McMaster Children's Hospital at Hamilton Health Sciences. She'll be joined by Tracy Akitt, a Child Life Specialist at McMaster Children's Hospital. Akitt and Wong will take your questions on Friday live at noon on Friday with the CBC's Conrad Collaco.
Be a part of our live chat. Send your questions and comments to us by email at Hamilton@cbc.ca or on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram. You can also drop your comments and questions into the form and the comment section below.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?