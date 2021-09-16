1 son killed, another shot and 63-year-old father found injured after violent kidnapping in Hamilton

A Hamilton man was kidnapped, police say, while one of his sons was shot and another son killed after a violent home invasion.

Faqir Ali was found on Beach Boulevard near the Burlington Lift Bridge around 9 a.m. ET Thursday with "serious, life-threatening injuries," Hamilton police spokesperson Const. Indy Bharaj said.

The 63-year-old was "taken forcefully" from his home near Glancaster Road and Dickenson Road in Mount Hope around 3 a.m., said police.

Officers found his two sons, both in their 20s, suffering with gunshot wounds, Bharaj said, adding that one has died of his injuries and the other was in surgery as of 10 a.m.

"It's disturbing," said the media relations officer, noting the incident marks the third shooting the city has seen in the past week. "This isn't something that Hamilton should ever get used to."

Police say Ali was taken from his home near Glancaster Road and Dickenson Road in Mount Hope around 3 a.m. ET Thursday. (Paul Smith/CBC)

Investigators believe the incident was targeted, but are still working to determine the motivation behind what happened.

The victims were not known to police.

Bharaj said he does not believe the suspects made contact with police at any point.

"Our understanding is that there were multiple people involved," he added, but he was not immediately able to provide suspect descriptions. Police also believe a dark SUV was involved.

Bharaj said earlier that police believed Ali's life was in danger.

"The main focus of this investigation, at this time, is bringing Faqir home safely," he said at the time.

HPS has located a male with life-threatening injuries near Beach Blvd in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HamOnt?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HamOnt</a>.<br><br>The individual has been transported to hospital and police are working to confirm his identity. <br><br>At this time, police believe the individual is Faqir Ali. —@HamiltonPolice

Police said Ali was taken from his home wearing only a pair of black and white pyjama pants, with no shirt.

Bharaj said he's in hospital, but would not provide any detail on his injuries or how police came to find him.

Police are asking the public to stay away from the scene in Mount Hope and from near the Burlington Lift Bridge as the major crime unit investigates.

Anyone with dashcam footage taken near the bridge around 9 a.m. is asked to contact police.