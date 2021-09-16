1 man killed, another shot and a 63-year-old man missing after violent Hamilton kidnapping

A man in his twenties has been killed, Hamilton police say, another man is in life-threatening condition and a third man is missing after a violent kidnapping.

Police are looking for 63-year-old Faqir Ali, who they say was taken from a home "in a dark SUV" this morning near Glancaster and Dickenson Road in Mount Hope.

Ali is described as five-foot-seven, 180 pounds with a medium complexion, and thinning black hair.

He was wearing black and white plaid pyjamas bottoms and no shirt when he was taken from his home.

Police were called to the residence at 2:55 a.m. after reports of a shooting.

Officers say they found two men in their twenties suffering from gunshot wounds who were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police are asking the public to stay away from the area and say the Major Crimes Unit is investigating. Investigators believe this was a targeted incident.

Hamilton police spokesperson Jackie Penman said "If you see Mr. Ali, call 911 immediately."