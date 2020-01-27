1 new case of COVID-19 at Hamilton General Hospital as outbreak continues

There are now seven confirmed COVID-19 cases among staff working in the COVID-19 inpatient unit at Hamilton General Hospital, alarming the unions representing the hospital's health-care workers.

Hamilton Health Sciences said the newest positive result came in on Monday.

The Ontario Nurses' Association (ONA) told CBC News four registered nurses are among those who tested positive for the virus in the 8 West unit.

"ONA urges this employer to take this outbreak very seriously and ensure that all health-care workers who were potentially exposed be tested as soon as possible," ONA president Vicki McKenna wrote in a statement to CBC News.

"There is potential for a large number of staff and patients to be infected. Testing and contact tracing is vital at this time. ONA expects this employer to take the appropriate action immediately to prevent further spread of infection and ensure all workers and their patients are safe."

Dave Murphy, president of CUPE 7800, said a registered practical nurse and a business clerk were also infected. He noted a porter, who cleans areas in the hospital, tested positive but it is unclear if they are linked to the outbreak.

"I want to make sure they have the proper personal protective equipment and they weren't given different levels of masks because of shortages," he said, despite not receiving any complaints from staff.

Cause of outbreak still unclear

While Hamilton Health Sciences is investigating, one thing is still unclear — how the outbreak started.

"We are assessing if any additional measures may be put in place to further support and protect our staff," Perry Thomas, an HHS spokesperson, wrote in a statement to CBC News.

"We are confident that unit staff have been diligent and consistent in their use of PPE. We continue to reinforce proper PPE use and ensure that staff have access to the PPE they require to perform their work."

There are also no details on how the outbreak has impacted how the unit operates.

The first positive COVID-19 tests linked to the outbreak came Friday evening. At least 47 staff in the unit have tested negative.

A total of 49 staff within the HHS network have tested positive for the virus as of Monday.