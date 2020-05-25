Outbreak declared at Hamilton General Hospital after 6 staff in COVID-19 unit test positive

At least six staff members who work in Hamilton General Hospital's COVID-19 unit are now infected with the virus, prompting the hospital to declare an outbreak.

James Scarfone, senior communications specialist with Hamilton Health Sciences (HHS), told CBC News all staff within 8 West, the COVID-19 in-patient unit, are being tested.

He said the first two health-care workers tested positive on Friday. Four more have tested positive as of Sunday, bringing the total of infected workers to six.

"Throughout our testing, we've had 47 negatives [among staff]," Scarfone noted.

It's unclear how the front-line workers contracted the virus, but Scarfone said none of them displayed serious symptoms.

A release from HHS states the unit is still open.

"Other health care workers who met exposure criteria have been notified and are being tested. Additionally, the unit is being thoroughly cleaned and disinfected, above already enhanced cleaning practices," reads the release.

Health-care workers account for almost one in four of all confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Hamilton. Unions representing the workers have complained about a lack of personal protective equipment since the beginning of the pandemic, though the city has said the supply has grown in recent weeks.

Hamilton has 638 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday morning. The virus has killed 32 people, and 420 have recovered.

There are seven institutional outbreaks including at Hamilton General Hospital and Aberdeen Gardens Retirement Residence, announced yesterday.