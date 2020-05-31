Multiple pets dead and one person in hospital after house fires on Rosslyn Avenue North

Multiple house pets are dead and one person was hospitalized after the Hamilton Fire Department says a two-home fire was caused by 'careless disposal of smoker's materials.'

Firefighters responded to a call about a fire at 98 Rosslyn Avenue North at 6:48 a.m. They arrived to see the three-storey-home burning and smoking. The blaze was also extending into the second floor of a neighbouring home, 96 Rosslyn Avenue.

Dave Cunliffe, the fire chief, said backup arrived to help fight the flames.

While the fire at 96 Rosslyn Avenue was quickly defeated, the other home became an inferno.

The fire on Rosslyn Avenue North started at midnight and caused roughly $700,000 worth of damage to two homes. (Bobby Hristova/CBC)

"One occupant from 98 Rosslyn was taken to hospital with smoke inhalation and a number of pets perished," Cunliffe said in a statement, noting that no other injuries have been reported.

"It is estimated that the combined damage to both homes will be in the neighbourhood of $550,000 - $400,000 for 98 Rosslyn and $150,000 for 96 Rosslyn."

The Office of the Fire Marshal has been notified because of the resident with smoke inhalation and the Red Cross is sorting out the accommodations for the occupants from both homes.