No injuries reported after large explosion heard at Hamilton steel factory

No injuries have been reported after a large explosion at a steel factory in Hamilton Friday morning, according to Hamilton police.

Shortly after 11:00 a.m. Hamilton fire crews said they were called to 300 Wilcox Street, north of Burlington Street, for a fire in a building belonging to Stelco Hamilton Works, a steel factory.

Large clouds of brown smoke were seen coming from Hamilton's waterfront industrial zone.

Sheri Ovis, a resident living nearby, told CBC Toronto she "heard bangs and it felt like three loud shockwaves. We went outside and saw the huge cloud of brown rusty coloured smoke."

Other residents from Hamilton, Stoney Creek and Burlington reported hearing the blast, some saying it sounded like "bombs going off."

From Centennial/Delawana, sounded like bombs going off <a href="https://t.co/p9zNyWVcqR">pic.twitter.com/p9zNyWVcqR</a> —@ChrisROfficial

Acting Staff Sgt. Jason Leek, said the explosion took place far into the industrial complex of Stelco and Burlington Street in Hamilton.

All workers have been accounted for, Leek said.

"There was no residual fire or danger that we're aware of right now and no roads are closed," he added.

Leek told CBC News that police and fire will be clearing the scene shortly.

He said there are no current environmental concerns they are aware of at the time, but the Ministry of Environment have been contacted.