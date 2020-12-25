No injuries reported after large explosion heard at Hamilton steel factory
Fire crews were called to ArcelorMittal after reports of an explosion in the area
No injuries have been reported after a large explosion at a steel factory in Hamilton Friday morning, according to Hamilton police.
Large clouds of brown smoke were seen coming from Hamilton's waterfront industrial zone.
Shortly after 11:00 a.m. Hamilton fire crews said they were called to 300 Wilcox Street, north of Burlington Street, for a fire in a building belonging to ArcelorMittal, a steel production company, according to Hamilton Fire.
Hamilton fire and police officials initially said the blast took place at Stelco Hamilton Works. In fact, the blast took place at ArcelorMittal Dofasco.
Marie Verdun, a spokesperson for ArcelorMittal Dofasco, said the fire was a result of a "slag pit eruption."
"At approximately 11:10 a.m. a slag pit eruption occurred at the No. 4 Blast Furnace. Thankfully there are no injuries. However the event caused a significant air emission. Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks have been alerted," the statement reads.
Verdun says ArcelorMittal did attend the scene.She said the site is now secure and the company will provide an update shortly.
Sheri Ovis, a resident living nearby, told CBC Toronto she "heard bangs and it felt like three loud shockwaves. We went outside and saw the huge cloud of brown rusty coloured smoke."
Other residents from Hamilton, Stoney Creek and Burlington reported hearing the blast, some saying it sounded like "bombs going off."
<a href="https://twitter.com/TheSpec?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheSpec</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CHCHNews?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CHCHNews</a> Loud explosion in between Hamilton and Burlington. Dark brown cloud over the area <a href="https://t.co/HhXnT18eLf">pic.twitter.com/HhXnT18eLf</a>—@peterrukavina
Hamilton police acting Staff Sgt. Jason Leek says all employees are accounted for.
Leek said the incident caused "quite a cloud" but it dissipated quickly and police are not aware of any safety or environmental concerns.
"There was no residual fire or danger that we're aware of right now and no roads are closed," he added.
Hamilton Fire and Hamilton Police have since cleared the scene.
Leeshai Peel said she was taking her son tobogganing on a hill in East Hamilton, when she heard a series of explosions.
"We saw a massive explosion, which was followed by the rolling smoke and a big, huge puff of smoke," Peel told CBC News. "Initially, we thought it was fireworks ... within seconds we looked out and saw that it was actually coming from the factories."
"We just immediately went home because we didn't know if it was safe or not," she said.
"We were smelling something unusual, something like sulfur, and we had our five year old with us and he kept asking me if it was dangerous and I kept telling him not to worry — but it was it was quite jarring."
Was felt here by green road in stoney creek as well <a href="https://t.co/qDynwlzbik">pic.twitter.com/qDynwlzbik</a>—@Tim_Earl_75
Corrections
- An initial version of this story cited Hamilton Fire and Police as saying the blast took place at Stelco Hamilton Works. In fact, the blast took place at ArcellorMittal.Dec 25, 2020 2:34 PM ET
With files from The Canadian Press
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.