FIBA Basketball World Cup qualifiers coming to Hamilton on Canada Day

Hamilton will host a FIBA Basketball World Cup qualifiers game on Canada Day — July 1 — when Team Canada will take on the Dominican Republic.

The game will be played at the FirstOntario Centre in downtown Hamilton starting at 7 p.m. ET.

"Canadians have demonstrated a desire for more basketball to be played on home soil and Canada Basketball has made this a primary objective of our organization," Canada Basketball president and CEO Michael Bartlett said in a news release.

"By hosting more qualifying games and tournaments in Canada, we not only give fans a chance to cheer on our national teams, but it also provides an opportunity for our athletes to play in front of friends, family and our passionate Canadian basketball fans. Playing more in Canada, and ultimately winning in Canada, will ensure that our basketball nation continues to thrive."

Canada is in Group C for the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Qualifiers and will face the Dominican Republic, U.S. Virgin Islands and The Bahamas. Canada remains undefeated with a 4-0 record through the first two windows of the competition.

Hamilton 'thrilled' to host game

Canada Basketball and the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) are partnering with Tourism Hamilton, as the city hosts the game.

"Hamilton is thrilled to host Canada's upcoming FIBA Basketball World Cup Qualifier game at FirstOntario Centre," Mayor Fred Eisenberger said.

"Hosting the first FIBA event in Canada since 2020 is a tremendous opportunity for our community and basketball fans from all over the region to witness high-level international basketball."

Canadian Elite Basketball League CEO Mike Morreale has also welcomed the game.

"What better way to celebrate Canada Day than to celebrate a sport that the country loves," he said.

The FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023, set to take place from Aug. 25 to Sept. 10, 2023, will see the group phase take place in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia. The final phase will follow in the Philippines capital, Manila.

Tickets for the game will go on sale to the public on Friday, May 27 at 10 a.m. ET.