Hamilton English public schools closed — Catholic schools open, buses cancelled

Hamilton is under a snowfall warning issued by Environment Canada. Hamilton English public schools are closed Wednesday while Catholic schools are open but buses are cancelled.

The weather agency says to expect nearly 15 cm of snow today that will end this evening with nearly 20 cm possible near the west end of Lake Ontario.



The heaviest snow is most likely to fall this afternoon, Environment Canada says, and will likely make for a slow drive home with reduced visibility for drivers.

Here's a look at what's open and closed today

OPEN

Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District schools, administration buildings and school childcare centres are open but buses are cancelled.

McMaster University is open but said on Twitter that they will "monitor weather conditions through the day and update the community as necessary."

All Hamilton Recreation Centres, Senior Centres & Arenas are open but due to HWDSB gym closures, all drop-in gym programs are cancelled today for Riverdale, Laurier, Churchill, Norman Pinky Lewis, Ryerson, Dalewood, MacNab & Hill Park Rec Centres.

The Red Hill Family Centre is open, however taxi service is cancelled.

All Hamilton Civic Museums are open today, however all programs are cancelled.

YWCA Hamilton on MacNab including the MacNab child care centre.

Niagara Catholic District Schools and Niagara District School Board schools are open and all buses are running. Today's kindergarten open house will end at 4 p.m. today, rather than 6 p.m. as originally scheduled.

CLOSED

All Hamilton-Wentworth District schools, administrative buildings and school child care centres are closed today. Buses are cancelled. All evening events and activities at schools and administrative buildings are also cancelled.

Mohawk College is closed. All classes and events are cancelled.

Providence Christian School.

All Halton District School Board schools and Halton Catholic School Board schools and offices.

