'We honour them... we rise' — Hamilton's Black community celebrates Emancipation Day

Hamilton's Black community paid tribute on Saturday to their ancestors who fought to end of slavery.

The Emancipation Day event hosted by the Afro Canadian Caribbean Association Hamilton (ACCA) included speeches, drumming and poetry, all of which commemorated the abolition of slavery across British colonies on Aug. 1, 1834.

It comes during a civil rights movement that has seen demonstrations from Black Lives Matter and other activist groups pushing to end systemic injustices against Black people and other people of colour. The event also follows the murder of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man killed in May in Minnesota by a white police officer.

"We also want to remember those who were murdered, who were thrown overboard, who said 'I'd rather die than be a slave' and jumped off the ships," Evelyn Myrie, ACCA president, said.

"We honour them and remember them ... and we rise."

Shiloh Wong recited poetry at the event. (Submitted by Afro Canadian Caribbean Association Hamilton)

Myrie and other performers celebrated progress while also expressing a need for more real change.

The event saw Jean Assaoma pound on the drums. Shiloh Wong recited poetry, as did Klyde Broox, who streamed live from Jamaica. Liberty Silvery also belted out some songs and Aisha Nicholson danced.

Natasha Henry, president of the Ontario Black History Society, gave a speech about Emancipation Day in Canada and also about Hamilton's history of slavery.

Hamilton's history of slavery

She said the documented history of slavery in Canada started in the late 1620s.

In Hamilton, Mohawk leader Joseph Brant sold a slave given the name Sophia Pooley to Samuel Hatt, the founder of Dundas. Brant is the namesake of Joseph Brant Hospital in Burlington. Dundas was also named after Henry Dundas, who delayed the abolition of the slave trade in Britain.

Richard Beasley, one of Hamilton's founders, resided where Dundurn Castle is today. Henry says he owned a number of slaves.

Captain Thomas Coote, the namesake of Cootes Paradise, also owned slaves.

Much of the history of Hamilton's black community is also linked to the Underground Railroad and freed slaves.

Thomas John Holland, the namesake of the John Holland Awards, was 15 when he escaped slavery in Maryland in 1860. He fled through the Underground Railroad which led him to Hamilton. His 200 descendants reunited in Hamilton in 2012.

Fourth year psychology student at the University of Windsor Fardovza Kusow, executive director of the Sandwich Teen Action Group John Elliott, law student Kendra Wilson at the University of Windsor and musician Abdullah Abubakre, also known as Ayola, told CBC News how this year's Emancipation Day takes on a whole new meaning and discussed their hopes for the future. 2:19

Henry said Emancipation Day celebrations in Hamilton have their roots in St. Paul's African Methodist Episcopal Church, Stewart Memorial Church and Christ's Church Cathedral.