Former Ontario NDP leader Andrea Horwath elected mayor of Hamilton after tight race
Keanin Loomis came in a close second
Andrea Horwath has been elected mayor of Hamilton after a nail-biting race.
"If I make one promise tonight, as I take the oath of office in a couple of weeks time, it is that I will be transparent. I will make sure city hall is transparent and accountable," she told a room full of people Monday night around 11:30 p.m., as they started cheering for her.
"Because guess what? It's not my city hall, it's not the council members's city hall, it's your city hall. This is your city."
With all 246 polls reported shortly after midnight, Horwath, the former Ontario NDP leader and Hamilton Centre member of provincial parliament, had 59,216 votes, compared to Loomis's 57,553.
The race was close throughout the night, with Horwath and Loomis taking the lead over each other at different times, after the polls closed at 9:20 p.m.
Only an hour before the final count, Loomis, the former head of the Hamilton Chamber of Commerce, told supporters at his event around one kilometre away from Horwath's, that he wasn't conceding. "I think there are some scenarios that may make tomorrow look quite different," he told CBC Hamilton.
As "Let's hear it for the boy" from the 1984 movie Footloose played in the background, Loomis said he found it notable that Horwath gave her victory speech before he had conceded. However, he said he is open to working with her to improve things for Hamiltonians in the future.
"I am committed to working with her in any way that I can," he said.
Speaking more generally on the election results, he said, "We knew there was a desire for change and that came out loud and clear."
Not long afterward, a campaign spokesperson indicated Loomis was in fact conceding.
"We've now see the final results and Keanin respects the outcome of the election," said Jeff Blay.
Fred Eisenberger, the outgoing mayor, issued a statement congratulating Horwath after she declared victory.
"This is a historic win for Andrea, becoming Hamilton's very first female Mayor since our founding in 1846. Andrea will be guided by new ideas, a wealth of experience in how government works at all levels, and a track record of advocating and delivering for Hamiltonians."
Bob Bratina, the former Liberal member of parliament and mayor of Hamilton, came in third, with 17,436.
Several new faces were elected to council: Cameron Kroetsch for Ward 2; Tammy Hwang in Ward 4, Matt Francis in Ward 5, Jeff Beattie in Ward 10, Mark Tadeson in Ward 11, Craig Cassar in Ward 12, Alex Wilson in Ward 13, and Mike Spadafora in Ward 15.
Incumbents who continued to hold their council seat included Maureen Wilson in Ward 1, Nrinder Nann in Ward 3, Tom Jackson in Ward 6, Esther Pauls in Ward 7, John-Paul Danko in Ward 8, and Brad Clark in Ward 9. Ted McMeekin, a former councillor and Liberal member of provincial parliament won Ward 15.
"I'm overjoyed," Kroetsch said on Twitter after declaring victory early on in the night over incumbent Jason Farr.
"This has been a long journey with many, many volunteers," he told CBC Hamilton by phone afterwards, adding that Ward 2 wanted a councillor who is "compassionate."
Nail-biting evening at mayoral candidate headquarters
Election results came in later than most municipalities as a delay in the opening of some polling stations kept them open later into the evening. The city released results at 9:20 p.m. rather than 8 p.m.
Before results were released, Loomis' diverse group of supporters were steadily streaming into downtown event space Bridgeworks. The atmosphere then was enthusiastic and hopeful.
Volunteer Erin Griver said she's been waiting a long time for a different type of leadership. She says as soon as she met Loomis she felt confident he would be a good fit for the role.
"All you have to do is meet him. He's been our there every single day talking to people but most importantly listening… And getting people so hopeful."
Adélé Wilpshire says she has never voted or been involved in politics before meeting Loomis.
"I didn't ever think this was a forum that included me or was interested in me," she said. "I'm Black, I'm young. In any forum I never thought that I mattered. I am not a voice that comes from a lot of money or status and I thought politics was monopolized by those kinds of people."
Change was coming no matter what
In addition to a new mayor, new councillors were certain in Hamilton wards 4, 5, 11, 12, 14 and 15, with the departures of councillors Sam Merulla, Russ Powers, Brenda Johnson, Lloyd Ferguson, Terry Whitehead and Judi Partridge respectively.
But more than just looking for new faces, many residents have said they're looking for changes in how city hall operates: particularly around transparency after two scandals during the most recent council term that saw important information kept secret from the public, related to safety concerns on the Red Hill Valley Parkway and a 24-billion-litre stormwater and sewage spill in Chedoke Creek.
Final election results in Hamilton
Mayor
- Bob Bratina
- Andrea Horwath - elected
- Keanin Loomis
- Ejaz Butt
- Jim Davis
- Solomon Ikhuiwu
- Hermiz Ishaya
- Michael Pattison
Ward Councillors
Ward 1
- Ian MacPherson
- John Vail
- Maureen Wilson - elected
Ward 2
- Shahan Aaron
- Jason Farr
- Cameron Kroetsch - elected
- Robin McKee
- Raquel Rakovac
Ward 3
- Michael Falletta
- Laura Farr
- Walter Furlan
- Stan Kruchka
- Nrinder Nann - elected
Ward 4
- Maxwell Francis
- Angelica Hasbon
- Tammy Hwang - elected
- Alex Johnstone
- Cindy Kennedy
- Pascale Marchand
- Adam Oldfield
- Robery Paris
- Laura Taylor
- Eric Tuck
- Mary Williams
Ward 5
- Sebastian Aldea
- Krysta Boyer
- Matt Francis - elected
- Kevin Geenen
- Stan Habza
- Bob Hurst
- Ryan Ladner
- Lynda Lukasik
- Gordon Noble
- Angela Pugliese
- George Rusich
Ward 6
- Tom Jackson - elected
- Dan Preston
- Donna Puddu
- Stefan Spolnik
- Chris Slye
Ward 7
- Scott Duvall
- Esther Pauls - elected
Ward 8
- Sonia Brown
- Joshua Czerniga
- John-Paul Danko - elected
- Anthony Frisina
- Daniel Veltri
Ward 9
- Brad Clark - elected
- Walt Juchniewicz
- Peter Lanza
- Muhammad Naeem
Ward 10
- Jeff Beattie - elected
- Louie Milojevic
- Maria Pearson
Ward 11
- Nick Lauwers
- Terri Moffett
- Nick Pellegrino
- Mark Tadeson - elected
Ward 12
- Chuck Alkerton
- Robert Baboth
- Craig Cassar - elected
- Richard Deverson
- Karl Hanley
- William Robert Hume
- Cindy Kaye
- Megg Markettos
- Bob Maton
- Pamela Mitchell
Ward 13
- Arlene Vanderbeek
- Alex Wilson - elected
Ward 14
- Kojo Damptey
- Brian Lewis
- Christopher Poole
- Don Ross
- Mike Spadafora - elected
- Christine Seketa
- Colleen Wicken
Ward 15
- Zobia Jawed
- Robert Kunysz
- Ted McMeekin - elected
- Chris Pera
- Sumaira Waqar