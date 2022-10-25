Former Ontario NDP leader Andrea Horwath elected mayor of Hamilton after tight race

Andrea Horwath has been elected mayor of Hamilton after a nail-biting race.

"If I make one promise tonight, as I take the oath of office in a couple of weeks time, it is that I will be transparent. I will make sure city hall is transparent and accountable," she told a room full of people Monday night around 11:30 p.m., as they started cheering for her.

"Because guess what? It's not my city hall, it's not the council members's city hall, it's your city hall. This is your city."

With all 246 polls reported shortly after midnight, Horwath, the former Ontario NDP leader and Hamilton Centre member of provincial parliament, had 59,216 votes, compared to Loomis's 57,553.

The race was close throughout the night, with Horwath and Loomis taking the lead over each other at different times, after the polls closed at 9:20 p.m.

Only an hour before the final count, Loomis, the former head of the Hamilton Chamber of Commerce, told supporters at his event around one kilometre away from Horwath's, that he wasn't conceding. "I think there are some scenarios that may make tomorrow look quite different," he told CBC Hamilton.

As "Let's hear it for the boy" from the 1984 movie Footloose played in the background, Loomis said he found it notable that Horwath gave her victory speech before he had conceded. However, he said he is open to working with her to improve things for Hamiltonians in the future.

"I am committed to working with her in any way that I can," he said.

Speaking more generally on the election results, he said, "We knew there was a desire for change and that came out loud and clear."

Not long afterward, a campaign spokesperson indicated Loomis was in fact conceding.

"We've now see the final results and Keanin respects the outcome of the election," said Jeff Blay.

Fred Eisenberger, the outgoing mayor, issued a statement congratulating Horwath after she declared victory.

"This is a historic win for Andrea, becoming Hamilton's very first female Mayor since our founding in 1846. Andrea will be guided by new ideas, a wealth of experience in how government works at all levels, and a track record of advocating and delivering for Hamiltonians."

Bob Bratina, the former Liberal member of parliament and mayor of Hamilton, came in third, with 17,436.

Several new faces were elected to council: Cameron Kroetsch for Ward 2; Tammy Hwang in Ward 4, Matt Francis in Ward 5, Jeff Beattie in Ward 10, Mark Tadeson in Ward 11, Craig Cassar in Ward 12, Alex Wilson in Ward 13, and Mike Spadafora in Ward 15.

Incumbents who continued to hold their council seat included Maureen Wilson in Ward 1, Nrinder Nann in Ward 3, Tom Jackson in Ward 6, Esther Pauls in Ward 7, John-Paul Danko in Ward 8, and Brad Clark in Ward 9. Ted McMeekin, a former councillor and Liberal member of provincial parliament won Ward 15.

"I'm overjoyed," Kroetsch said on Twitter after declaring victory early on in the night over incumbent Jason Farr.

"This has been a long journey with many, many volunteers," he told CBC Hamilton by phone afterwards, adding that Ward 2 wanted a councillor who is "compassionate."

Nail-biting evening at mayoral candidate headquarters

Election results came in later than most municipalities as a delay in the opening of some polling stations kept them open later into the evening. The city released results at 9:20 p.m. rather than 8 p.m.

Before results were released, Loomis' diverse group of supporters were steadily streaming into downtown event space Bridgeworks. The atmosphere then was enthusiastic and hopeful.

Volunteer Erin Griver said she's been waiting a long time for a different type of leadership. She says as soon as she met Loomis she felt confident he would be a good fit for the role.

"All you have to do is meet him. He's been our there every single day talking to people but most importantly listening… And getting people so hopeful."

Adélé Wilpshire says she has never voted or been involved in politics before meeting Loomis.

"I didn't ever think this was a forum that included me or was interested in me," she said. "I'm Black, I'm young. In any forum I never thought that I mattered. I am not a voice that comes from a lot of money or status and I thought politics was monopolized by those kinds of people."

Change was coming no matter what

In addition to a new mayor, new councillors were certain in Hamilton wards 4, 5, 11, 12, 14 and 15, with the departures of councillors Sam Merulla, Russ Powers, Brenda Johnson, Lloyd Ferguson, Terry Whitehead and Judi Partridge respectively.

But more than just looking for new faces, many residents have said they're looking for changes in how city hall operates: particularly around transparency after two scandals during the most recent council term that saw important information kept secret from the public, related to safety concerns on the Red Hill Valley Parkway and a 24-billion-litre stormwater and sewage spill in Chedoke Creek.

Final election results in Hamilton

Mayor

Bob Bratina

Andrea Horwath - elected

Keanin Loomis

Ejaz Butt

Jim Davis

Solomon Ikhuiwu

Hermiz Ishaya

Michael Pattison

Ward Councillors

Ward 1

Ian MacPherson

John Vail

Maureen Wilson - elected

Ward 2

Shahan Aaron

Jason Farr

Cameron Kroetsch - elected

Robin McKee

Raquel Rakovac

Ward 3

Michael Falletta

Laura Farr

Walter Furlan

Stan Kruchka

Nrinder Nann - elected

Ward 4

Maxwell Francis

Angelica Hasbon

Tammy Hwang - elected

Alex Johnstone

Cindy Kennedy

Pascale Marchand

Adam Oldfield

Robery Paris

Laura Taylor

Eric Tuck

Mary Williams

Ward 5

Sebastian Aldea

Krysta Boyer

Matt Francis - elected

Kevin Geenen

Stan Habza

Bob Hurst

Ryan Ladner

Lynda Lukasik

Gordon Noble

Angela Pugliese

George Rusich

Ward 6

Tom Jackson - elected

Dan Preston

Donna Puddu

Stefan Spolnik

Chris Slye

Ward 7

Scott Duvall

Esther Pauls - elected

Ward 8

Sonia Brown

Joshua Czerniga

John-Paul Danko - elected

Anthony Frisina

Daniel Veltri

Ward 9

Brad Clark - elected

Walt Juchniewicz

Peter Lanza

Muhammad Naeem

Ward 10

Jeff Beattie - elected

Louie Milojevic

Maria Pearson

Ward 11

Nick Lauwers

Terri Moffett

Nick Pellegrino

Mark Tadeson - elected

Ward 12

Chuck Alkerton

Robert Baboth

Craig Cassar - elected

Richard Deverson

Karl Hanley

William Robert Hume

Cindy Kaye

Megg Markettos

Bob Maton

Pamela Mitchell

Ward 13

Arlene Vanderbeek

Alex Wilson - elected

Ward 14

Kojo Damptey

Brian Lewis

Christopher Poole

Don Ross

Mike Spadafora - elected

Christine Seketa

Colleen Wicken

Ward 15