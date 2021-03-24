Hamilton reports 91 new cases of COVID-19 and 1 more death

Hamilton Public Health Services is reporting 91 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death linked to the virus.

The number of confirmed cases over the course of the pandemic is now at 13,384.

There are 820 active cases of COVID-19 in the city.

Since March 2020, a total of 322 people have died after contracting COVID-19.

Meanwhile, HPHS is reporting 45 COVID-19 outbreaks in the city.

Two new outbreaks were declared on Saturday as follows:

Kelly's Residence on Main Street East.

NVK Nurseries Inc. — Dundas.

Meanwhile, the outbreak at Juravinski Hospital Unit F3 has been declared over.

Status of vaccine distribution in Hamilton

A total of 111,578 doses of vaccines have been administered as of the end of day April 4, according to Hamilton Public Health Services.

Brant

The county of Brant has 129 active cases according to data online. There were 35 new cases over the last 24 hours.

There have been 1,901 cases since March 2020 and 14 deaths. There are four people currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 1,758 cases have been marked as resolved.

There have been 28,850 doses of the vaccine administered.

Haldimand-Norfolk

Haldimand and Norfolk Counties are reporting a total of 98 active cases of COVID-19, with nine new cases recorded in the last 24 hours.

There have been 1,691 cases throughout the pandemic. Of those 1,549 have recovered.

The local public health unit has linked the virus to 39 deaths.

There have been 21,356 doses of the vaccine administered.

Halton

The number of COVID-19 cases in Halton rose by 107 over the past 24 hours, for a total of 11,421 so far.

Data indicates there are currently 549 active cases.

Twenty-three of the new cases reported were in Burlington, which has seen 2,838 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. There are 111 active cases in the city.

A total of 200 people across the region have died after being infected with the virus, 49 of them in Burlington.

The region has seen a total of 906 variant cases.

There have been 82,112 doses of the vaccine administered in Halton.

Niagara

Niagara is reporting 99 new cases of COVID-19. The region has seen 10,186 cases over the course of the pandemic, including 858 that are active.

A total of 376 deaths have been linked to the virus over the course of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, 8,952 cases are now marked as resolved.

There have been 85,430 doses of the vaccine administered in Niagara.

Six Nations

Six Nations of the Grand River last updated its numbers on April 1 when there were six active cases of COVID-19. There have been 441 total cases, and 426 are resolved. Nine people have died.

One individual is currently hospitalized as a result of COVID-19.

A total of 1,726 people have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 142 people have received both doses.

Ontario logs 5,979 new cases of COVID-19 in 2 days

Ontario logged 2,938 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and 3,041 cases Sunday as two days' worth of numbers rolled in after Easter weekend.

The province's public health units recorded another 22 virus-related deaths, pushing the provincial cumulative death toll since the start of the pandemic to 7,450.

The number of people hospitalized with the virus stands at 942, but the Ministry of Health notes that 10 per cent of Ontario's hospitals do not submit data on weekends.

Intensive care admissions continue to climb, reaching a new record high of 494 COVID-19 patients in ICU Monday, according to the health ministry. Of that number, 292 need ventilators to breathe.