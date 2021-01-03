Hamilton reports 136 new COVID cases Sunday

Hamilton has reported 428 new COVID-19 cases over the three-day period since New Year's Eve.

The city reported 136 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths on Sunday.

The city reported 292 additional cases and six deaths on Saturday, after it skipped a day of reporting on Jan. 1.

As of Sunday, the city has seen 6,485 cases since the pandemic began. Of those, 1,570 are active and 4,679 are resolved.

The weekly rate of new cases per 100,000 population is 160.4.

Six more people have been hospitalized since the city's report on New Years Eve.

7 patients infected in unit at Juravinski Hospital

Thirty-two outbreaks are ongoing, including several new outbreaks reported this weekend.

A unit in the Juravinski Hospital has been in an outbreak as of Jan. 1, with seven residents and one staff member infected.

Three staff members were also infected at a unit in the Hamilton General Hospital, which went into an outbreak on Jan. 1.

Additional outbreaks were reported at the Head Injury Rehabilitation Ontario; Regina Gardens Long Term Care Residence and Macassa Lodge.

Extendicare Hamilton went into an outbreak on Dec. 31.

As of Jan. 2, the Good Shephard Men's Shelter; Parkview Nursing Centre; Caroline Place Retirement Residence; and Aberdeen Gardens Retirement Residence are also experiencing outbreaks.

Brant

Brant and Brantford reported 18 new cases on Sunday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 956.

Of those, 222 are active and 728 are resolved.

Four people with COVID-19 are in hospital and six have died.

Halton

Halton added 259 more cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and 69 on Sunday, for a total of 6,229 cases.

That includes 66 cases that are active and 5,476 that are resolved.

There are 19 active outbreaks across the region and 117 people who had the virus have died.

Burlington recorded 78 new cases Saturday and 17 on Sunday.

Niagara

Niagara reported 109 new cases on Friday, 1,123 new cases on Saturday, and 118 on Sunday.

The region has seen 4,299 cases over the course of the pandemic, including 975 that are active and 3,182 that are resolved.

Thirty-two outbreaks are ongoing and 142 people who were infected have died.

Haldimand-Norfolk

Two more cases were reported in Haldimand and Norfolk on Saturday, plus 11 on Friday.

The counties have recorded 961 positive cases, of which 118 are active and 803 are recovered.

The number of COVID-19 related deaths has remained at 35.