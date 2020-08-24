COVID-19 cases in Hamilton up by 5 over the weekend

Today marks the last day of limited COVID-19 data for the city of Hamilton.

Hamilton Public Health Services said that because of a transition to the new Ministry of Health mandated case and contact management system, there would be limited information available between August 20 and 24.

There are 973 total cases in Hamilton, which is up one since yesterday. It's an increase of five cases since Friday. The number of deaths stands at 45 and there are no active outbreaks.

Before the transition began, the city last reported that there were 50 active cases on August 20 and 864 of them were resolved.

Brant

In Brant/Brantford, 144 people have recovered and five people have died. Eleven people currently have the virus and none of them are in hospital.

Haldimand-Norfolk

Twenty-three people are known to have COVID-19 in the two counties right now, which is up two since Thursday. There have been 474 cases, of which 419 people have recovered and 32 have died.

On August 18, an outbreak was declared at Parkview Meadows Christian Retirement Village in Townsend, with one staff member testing positive.

Halton

Twenty-six Halton residents are known to have COVID-19 right now, down three from last Thursday. Twenty-five people have died and 905 have recovered, for a total caseload of 956.

In Burlington, there are five people known to have COVID-19. Seven people have died and 189 have recovered, for a total of 201 cases. That number has increased by one since Friday.

Niagara

There are 28 active cases of COVID-19 in Niagara right now. Overall, 930 Niagara residents have tested positive for COVID-19, and 838 have recovered. Sixty-four have died.

There has been an outbreak at Garden City Manor in St. Catharines.