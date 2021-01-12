Hamilton logs 102 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday

Hamilton is reporting 102 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, six fewer than the 108 reported the previous day.

There was one additional death reported in the last 24 hours, bringing that total to 220.

Since the start of the pandemic, 8,219 people in Hamilton have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus. Of these, 6,788 have recovered.

The city's weekly rate of new cases per 100,000 people continues to fall and is at 120 as of Monday.

The City of Hamilton will provide an update on its COVID-19 response Monday afternoon.

Mayor Fred Eisenberger will join Dr. Elizabeth Richardson, medical officer of health, and Paul Johnson, the city's emergency operations centre (EOC) director, for the update.

6 cases at Fortinos in Stoney Creek

On Monday, Fortinos confirmed to CBC Hamilton that six employees at its Stoney Creek store have tested positive for COVID-19.

"Over the past few weeks, the Fortinos at 21 Upper Centennial Pkwy. S., Stoney Creek, has been challenged with six positive cases," director of marketing Beverly Wright wrote in an email.

Wright said none of the affected team members have been in the store for more than a week.

"We have been working closely with the local public health team who has assured us that we have taken all the necessary precautions including sanitization, distancing measures and mandatory masks," Wright said.

Wright said the store has also arranged for additional cleaning and the risk remains low for customers.

Six employees of Fortinos at 21 Upper Centennial Pkwy South, Stoney Creek have tested positive for COVID-19. (Google)

Brant

Brant and Brantford have reported seven new cases of COVID-19 within the past 24 hours.

There have been 1,263 confirmed cases in the county so far. Of those, 91 were active on Monday and 1,166 were resolved.

There is one person currently hospitalized. Six people have died.

Haldimand-Norfolk

The counties of Haldimand and Norfolk have recorded 1,202 cases throughout the pandemic. There are 139 active cases, a slight drop from the previous day when there were 142 cases listed as active.

A total of 38 COVID-related deaths have been recorded over the course of the pandemic. There are 1,020 people listed as recovered.

Halton

The number of COVID-19 cases in Halton rose by 66 on Monday for a total of 7,564 so far.

Data indicates 438 of those cases are active and 6,983 are resolved.

Fourteen of the new cases were in Burlington, which has seen 1,988 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. There are 128 active cases in the city.

There have been 143 people who have died after being infected with the virus across the region, 31 of them in Burlington.

Niagara

Niagara reported 135 new cases on Monday. The region has seen 6,691 cases over the course of the pandemic, including 1,750 that are active and 4,718 that are resolved.

Six more people in Niagara with COVID-19 have died in the last 24 hours, bringing deaths in the region to 223.

Six Nations

Six Nations of the Grand River has recorded two new cases of COVID-19 since it's last update on Jan. 15. There were six active cases of COVID-19 as of Jan. 17 at 6 p.m. There have been 129 total cases. One person has died.

A total of 122 cases are now marked as resolved.

Six Nations of the Grand River enters the black alert level of its colour-coded framework today.

Ontario reports 2,578 new cases Monday

On Monday, Ontario reported 2,578 additional cases of COVID-19, as the number of patients with the illness who required a ventilator to breathe climbed above 300 for the first time since the pandemic began.

The new cases in today's update are the fewest logged on a single day in about two and a half weeks.

The additional infections come as the province's labs processed just 40, 301 test samples for the novel coronavirus — tens of thousands fewer than there is capacity for in the system — and reported a test positivity rate of 6.6 per cent.

The seven-day average of new daily cases fell to 3,035. It reached a high of 3,555 on January 11.