Hamilton now has 91 cases of COVID-19, heath officials say

After a backlog of tests returning for people who fell ill as early as March 9, city officials have reported, as of noon on Monday, there are now 91 positive cases of COVID-19 in Hamilton.

The spike in cases over the last few days is the result of public health not having the resources to assess each test, said medical officer of health Dr. Elizabeth Richardson during the city's virtual press conference Monday. This meant that some people waited 10 days from the time of their test to when they received results.

Richardson said the number is expected to rise as tests are still going through.

Of these cases, one has died and three are long-term care residents. The majority of cases are people between the ages of 20 and 44 and community spread accounts for 21 cases.

The city placed its first person in the isolation centre at Bennetto Community Centre Monday. The man, who recently stayed at the Salvation Army's Booth Centre in Hamilton, was brought into isolation after testing positive. The Salvation Army's area director of public relations, Dan Millar, says the man spent one night at Booth Centre and was not displaying symptoms at the time of his stay.

Richardson also said that 27 residents and staff from Heritage Green Nursing Home, which had the city's first death, have fallen ill. These 27 individuals are not accounted for in the city's case total.

After three residents and one staff member tested positive for COVID-19, including the resident who died, Richardson said it's not necessary to test the others because it's clear what's led to the symptoms.

In surrounding regions, Brant/Brantford have 11 cases, Halton has 36 including 10 in Burlington, Haldimand-Norfolk has 23 including one death, and Six Nations has two cases.