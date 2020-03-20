Hamilton cases of COVID-19 jump to 70 due to sudden burst of testing results

The number of COVID-19 cases in Hamilton spiked overnight from 52 to 70, although public health officials say it's because a lot of test results have finally been processed.

Hamilton Public Health updated the number on its website Sunday afternoon. So far, there are 70 confirmed cases and one death due to the virus, it says. Of those, 10 people required hospitalization and three were in long-term care facilities.

The 18 new cases reflect tests that have been caught in a testing backlog, the site says.

"The noticeable increase in confirmed cases of COVID-19 being reported in Hamilton for the period March 29 to April 4 is mainly the result of the Public Health Ontario laboratory reporting on a large number of previously outstanding test results," the update says.

"The symptom onset dates of these cases range over the time period March 13 to present."

Hamilton is approaching its third week of measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus, which has caused 638,146 COVID-19 cases and 30,105 deaths across 203 countries, the World Health Organization website said Sunday. In Canada, there are 6,243 cases, of which 1,355 are in Ontario.

Locally, the first case was announced March 11. The city has since closed its facilities and opened two assessment centres for testing. The province has also ordered schools and non-essential businesses to close.

Cases at Hagersville retirement home

Health care officials have warned people to stay two metres apart, and to only leave home for essential trips, in order to flatten the curve of new cases and avoid overwhelming the health care system.

Since March 16, 1,319 people have visited Hamilton's assessment centres, and 890 people have been tested.

In Haldimand-Norfolk, a resident of Anson Place retirement home in Hagersville died from the virus on March 26, and the number of cases had jumped to eight as of Sunday. Not all of the cases are connected to the retirement home.

Residents of Anson Place are in isolation, the Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit said in a media release.

"I'm saddened to learn of this loss of life due to COVID-19," said Dr. Shanker Nesathurai, medical officer of health. "This underscores the importance of continued vigilance in the face of this virus, and the necessity of assertive actions such as self isolation and social distancing."

New rules for Niagara hospitals

Anson Place isn't alone. Hamilton Public Health has also declared an outbreak at Heritage Green in Stoney Creek, and Niagara Region confirmed an outbreak at Seasons Retirement Community in Welland on Friday.

Niagara Region has 21 cases as of Sunday, and the website lists four of them as "resolved." Only one death has been publicly disclosed, although the medical officer of health there said he might not tell the public when someone has died from COVID-19. Niagara Health will continue disclose when someone dies from COVID-19 in one of its hospitals.

On Saturday, Niagara Health also announced new restrictions around what items can be dropped off for patients. The only items allowed are mobility aids, prosthetics, hearing aids, glasses, CPAP machines, clothing when "absolutely necessary," and iPads, e-readers and other books.

Elsewhere, Brant/Brantford has eight confirmed cases. Halton has 25, including nine in Burlington. Six Nations has two and is closing its borders to non-members.