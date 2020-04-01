Hamilton closes all escarpment stairs as public ignores calls for physical distancing

Despite multiple pleas from the Mayor and city officials to stop using the escarpment stairs around Hamilton and practice physical distancing, residents continue to climb them, forcing the city to close all stairs effective immediately.

"The message regarding non-essential travel on Hamilton's escarpment stairs was sent but was not completely adhered to," read a tweet from the city.

"We've made the difficult decision to close all escarpment stairs effective immediately."

The stairs have been a popular spot for residents to clear their mind, rid themselves of boredom and stay fit amid the era of physical distancing ushered in by the novel coronavirus. (Bobby Hristova/CBC)

Earlier in March, residents admitted to leaving their homes more often than usual after calls to stay inside.

The move to close the stairs follows the decision to extend city closures to May 25 and additional closures of dog parks, skate parks, the Bayfront Park boat launch and several parking lots in high traffic areas in Hamilton.