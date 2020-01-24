Boy, 7, in hospital after shooting at east-end Hamilton home

A seven-year-old boy has been rushed to hospital after being shot at a residence in Hamilton's east end, officials say.

Hamilton Paramedics say they were called to a home on Gordon Street in the Gage Avenue North and Barton Street East area around 7:50 p.m. for reports of a child suffering gunshot wounds.

Paramedics at first said the child was found with life-threatening injuries. Police later said the child was in stable condition.

Supt. David Thompson could not comment on the number of gunshot wounds or the nature of the child's injuries, citing the police investigation.

"These incidents are never easy to respond to" Thompson said.

"Our thoughts go out to the victim's family and all the responders that responded to the scene."

No arrests have yet been made.

Police say officers are continuing to speak with witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.