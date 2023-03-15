Hamilton Centre residents are casting ballots today in a byelection to select a new member of provincial parliament (MPP).

The byelection, called a month ago, is being held to replace former Ontario NDP leader Andrea Horwath, who stepped down as MPP in the summer to run for mayor and was elected in October.

One of the following Hamilton Centre byelection candidates will become the riding's first new provincial representative in 16 years:

Peter House, Electoral Reform Party.

Lucia Iannantuono, Green Party of Ontario.

Sarah Jama, Ontario New Democratic Party.

Matthew Lingard, independent candidate.

Deidre Pike, Ontario Liberal Party.

Mark Snow, Libertarian.

John Turmel, independent candidate.

Lee Weiss Vassor, New Blue party.

Pete Wiesner, Progressive Conservative Party of Ontario.

Nathalie Xian Yi Yan, independent candidate.

Voters can find their polling location on Elections Ontario.

The polls opened at 9 a.m. and close at 9 p.m. ET.

What the voters are saying

Kevin Sooley in Hamilton's Beasley neighbourhood said he is voting for a candidate who will introduce more progressive ideas to the New Democratic Party.

"A lot of the country is moving away from sort of like labour first values and just progressive values in general," he said.

Marjorie Leatherland, an elderly voter from Beasley, said she wants the new MPP to "get on the job and get those little houses built nobody should be on the street."

Leatherland also wants the new Hamilton Centre MPP to protect the city's greenbelt.

Kevin Sooley from Beasley said he is hoping his vote will go toward a more progressive New Democratic Party. (Cara Nickerson/CBC)

Lynn Watkins, a voter visiting the Beasley neighbourhood poll, said she is voting to exercise her right to vote, but she doesn't have any pressing issues she's thinking about at the poll.

"I don't think it matters who you vote for, as long as you believe in that and them," she said.

Catherine Higgins of Strathcona said she hit the polls to vote for an MPP that would "push the envelope" on considering human rights in policymaking.

"I'm hoping that they push the governments on equitable and affordable housing," she said.

"It seems like a lot of the issues that we're having in Hamilton that I've noticed, that have made me very unhappy about this city, is the lack of support for people."

Marjorie Leatherland was thinking of protecting the greenbelt and providing shelter for people experiencing homelessness while voting for the new Hamilton Centre Member of Provincial Parliament. (Cara Nickerson/CBC)

Another Hamilton Centre resident, Gregory Beris, said "Voting is a is a protest vote for me against these institutions where I've been to."

He said he has been in both prison and in a psychiatric care facility, and is voting for a candidate who will address the issues with those institutions.

Jennifer Robb said she didn't have plans to vote, but made a split decision to do so.

"It honestly feels like you're just screaming into the wind and nothing's getting done the way that you would want to do it. But this is our best option to have things go in directions that we feel strongly about," she said.

She said she decided her vote would not be based on any of the campaigns, but rather by which candidate has the most number of signs up in her neighbourhood.

"I gauged how my neighbours feel and who they're drawn to," she said.

Who can vote and what you need to cast a ballot

Only Canadian citizens who are 18 or older and Ontario residents can vote in the byelection.

People already on the voters list should bring their voter card to the polling station, as well as a piece of ID.

Anyone not on the voters list will need to bring a piece of ID showing their name and address.

International identification or permanent resident cards won't be accepted. Most documents issued by the Canadian and Ontario governments or a municipality in Ontario can be used.

Voters without a permanent residence can register the location where they have returned most often to eat or sleep in the past five weeks as their residence.

Experts predict low voter turnout

For this byelection, voter turnout for advance polls was a dismal 5.2 per cent.

That means of the 77,599 registered voters in Hamilton Centre, only 4,166 cast ballots between March 8 and March 10.

Experts told CBC Hamilton that low turnout is expected to persist on Thursday because most byelections only draw attention of politically engaged residents, many of whom already have their minds made up.

That low voter turnout may also make it hard to call who will win Thursday night.

Election results will be posted at cbc.ca/hamilton after the polls close.