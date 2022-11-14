WARNING: This story contains a discussion of suicide. Links to mental health support services can be found at the bottom.

In mid-September, Paul Roos — a former infantry officer in the Canadian Armed Forces who has been living with chronic pain for 10 years — shared his story with CBC Hamilton.

Chronic pain, or pain that persists longer than three months after an injury, affects roughly 20 per cent of Canadians, according to Roos.

Roos served for nine years starting in 2008, and his chronic pain began in 2012 while he was still in active service.

He said he suffered "an overuse injury" in his left leg and right arm, and has had "a couple of problems" with his back as well.

"When I served in the Canadian Armed Forces, I had a couple of injuries, and some of them have some lingering problems, including chronic pain," Roos told CBC Hamilton.

Paul Roos, a former infantry officer in the Canadian Armed Forces, has been living with chronic pain for 10 years. (Submitted by Oliveah Numan) "In the Canadian Armed Forces, we found that veterans are suffering from chronic pain at twice the rates of Canadians, so it's a rate of about 40 per cent of veterans actually suffering from chronic pain."

While his injuries weren't "catastrophic … or something that happened in a war zone," Roos said his ability to do normal day-to-day activities, including regular exercise, has been greatly affected.

"It really does act as a barrier because if you stop exercising, your injuries will typically get worse because you're not using your body anymore. But if you do exercise, you have to face a certain level of pain, and you've got to figure out if that pain is actually making things worse or if it's a manageable level of pain."

More than 500 people commented on Roos's story, many of them sharing their own experiences living with chronic pain.

We're very grateful to all those who commented. We heard from many veterans and civilians, and we're glad to be able, with their permission, to share their stories. Here's what some of you from across Canada who suffer from chronic pain had to say after reading Roos's story:

Hélène Le Scelleur: 'Why not soldier right?'

Hélène Le Scelleur: 'Despite the good intentions or a head that tells us that we are OK, the body will often tell us the opposite.' (Submitted by Hélène Le Scelleur)

Living with chronic pain is a daily challenge. Despite the good intentions, or a head that tells us that we are OK, the body will often tell us the opposite. It is therefore not easy to operate or rather to perform at our best. The Alpine Challenge —a seven-kilometre hike accessed by helicopter which took place in Whistler, B.C., on Aug. 27 — was for me very revealing of several aspects of this suffering that overwhelms us.

The days that followed were unaffected by my chronic pain, which is very surprising. So, I understood that the group effect, of feeling as if I still belonged to something, of having some form of identity associated with this group, helped me to overcome, for a moment, these pains that are present on a daily basis. The whole thing allowed me to understand that I can hope to overcome my pain when I take care of myself properly and that I do not push more than the limits that my body allows me — which too often I do. The difficulty we experience, the veterans, is that we have learned to push beyond the pain to our great detriment. It's a paradigm shift that we need to make, and like a great man I admire said, 'Instead of soldier on, why not soldier right?' I think that's the key for us veterans living with chronic pain.

Anthony Nolan: Water's 'almost magical, curative effect'

Anthony Nolan: 'This matter of having to live in constant chronic pain is brutal on the individual's morale.' (Submitted by Anthony Nolan)

I got out of the Canadian Armed Forces 25 years ago and I was crippled with various injuries, My back was a mess. That's life in the infantry. I tried (briefly) a chiropractor, but the pain got worse. What saved me was hydro-therapy. In other words — swimming. That's all I could do so that's all I did. I did a mile every morning before going into work — I had a sitdown job — for a solid year, and at the end of the year, the pain subsided. The water has an almost magical, curative effect.

Swimming is a skill easily mastered by any determined person and a sport that is almost injury free, so it can be practised no matter one's age.

This matter of having to live in constant chronic pain is brutal on the individual's morale. When the simplest act results in this kind of physical distress, it makes just living one's life a real challenge. I want to emphasize that I cherish my time in the Canadian Armed Forces and feel immense pride in having served our beloved Canada as a soldier. Getting beat up is just the deal in the infantry, so there is no fault to be assigned as we willingly accepted that this was our lot.

Kelly Carter: 'A drug-free approach' to dealing with pain

Kelly Carter: 'I made up my mind a long time ago that it is better to work around the discomfort ... than to succumb to them.' (Submitted by Kelly Carter)

Thanks for taking the time to write and let the people who read or follow the CBC know what services are out there and programs available to us, the Veteran Affairs Canada clients — many of us suffering from chronic pain.

I made up my mind a long time ago that it is better to work around the discomfort, inflammation and chronic pain from my operational and military service-related injuries than to succumb to them. Once you stop exercising, the affected joints or muscles that are experiencing chronic pain, crepitus [a popping, clicking or crackling sound in a joint] kicks into full gear. I chose the alternate route, dealing with chronic pain in a drug-free approach, to maintain as best as I can, a normal lifestyle, keeping joint and muscle mobility as best as I can.

Doug Sjoquist: 'I am able to smile now'

Doug Sjoquist: 'It is a long lonely road, but I am able to smile now being a survivor.' (Submitted by Doug Sjoquist)

I live in North Vancouver, B.C. Your article described my life for the past 40 years or more. It was very hard not to get down on yourself for being weak or a whiner. It was very real as the surgeries proved, but you are still left after recovery with pushing through the pain on your own.

I am finally able to understand the difference between good pain and harmful or damaging pain and proud of myself for figuring it out. It is a long, lonely road, but I am able to smile now being a survivor. Thank you again for confirming in words, a description of what I have lived through and a positive outlook for others to follow. We can control pain with help.

Conrad (Curt) Heegsma: 'Seek help'

Conrad (Curt) Heegsma: 'Every day is different and some better than others.' (Supplied by Conrad 'Curt' Heegsma)

I am a Canadian Forces Veteran. I am 56 years old and I have been living with chronic pain most of my adult life. I served as a crewman for nearly 29 years and endured pain of varying degrees, chronic in nature. I have numerous joint issues from head to toe. After being medically released from the Canadian Forces, I struggled with the pain I had to endure on a regular basis that was not only physical, but also affected relationships with my family and spouse and to a large degree my mental health. The pain was so bad that I had contemplated suicide on several occasions. I had a plan that was simple to drive head-on into a tractor-trailer. I was sure that the pain would then end. However, I did not go through with it. Instead, I sought help with my mental health before I lost everything. With the help of an amazing case manager at Veteran Affairs, I was able to get the help I needed both physical and mentally.

In 2017, I was registered into a pain management program at the Michael DeGroote Pain Clinic in Hamilton. The good people at the Michael DeGroote Pain Clinic literally saved my life. The month-long program covered may facets of recovery and management of my pain from exercise to education. I was determined the pain that I experienced would not win. I went the desperate route and willing to try anything. An open mind to trying new things was the key. I said to myself that I would walk from the hotel that I was staying at to the pain clinic every day no mater how long it took or how many times I had to rest. In the beginning, I had to stop about every 500 metres and by the end of the month, using what I had learnt at the pain clinic I was able to walk the entire distance.

Since that time, I have had points that I felt that I was back where I started. Every day is different and some better than others. I no longer live in fear of the pain but almost treat it as a challenge — a challenge that I could take on and come out on the positive side. I know that I will never be pain free but I no longer let the pain control me.

My advice to other veterans is to seek help and control the pain and not let the pain control you. Easily said but hard to do, believe me. I get that. A positive attitude and willingness to try new things will go a long way. I can now do things that I thought I could never do again, such as ride a bike, play and golf with limited pain. Pace your activities and try to be kind to yourself.

Help is available if you have thoughts of suicide:

Talk Suicide Canada: 1-833-456-4566 (Phone) | 45645 (Text, 4 p.m. to midnight ET only) talksuicide.ca.

In Quebec (French): Association québécoise de prévention du suicide: 1-866-APPELLE (1-866-277-3553).

Kids Help Phone: 1-800-668-6868 (Phone), Live Chat counselling at www.kidshelpphone.ca.

Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention: Find a 24-hour crisis centre.

Support for people suffering from chronic pain