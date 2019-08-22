Hamilton boy, 12, bitten by shark in Florida
Officials say a Canadian boy was bitten by a shark while vacationing with his family at a Florida beach.
Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue officials told news outlets that 12-year-old Christian Mariani was found Wednesday bleeding with puncture wounds. Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan says he was taken in stable condition to a local hospital.
NBC Miami reports that Mariani, is from Hamilton and was visiting South Florida with his dad and brother.
"That is the scariest feeling that I think I have ever experienced in my life," Mariani told NBC. He said "I feel more lucky than unlucky. I know that it's a very low chance to get bit by a shark but to be in the condition I am right now, that is also very lucky."
Gollan said lifeguards were doing routine physical training when they heard a loud scream coming from the ocean across from The Ritz-Carlton in Fort Lauderdale.
Shark bites are more common in the summer when more people are in the water and ocean currents bring bait fish closer to shore.
