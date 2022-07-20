Arkells to receive award for positive community contributions, at Canada's Walk of Fame gala

Hamilton's Arkells are the winners of the 2022 Allan Slaight Music Impact Honour for their "positive impact on others and contributions to the community."

Randy Lennox of Canada's Walk of Fame said in a press release on Wednesday that "Arkells have become one of Canada's most successful and beloved rock groups. Their meteoric rise to stardom has only fortified their passion and commitment to give back to the community that has helped shape their music and journey.

He said "They have the most loyal and effervescent fan base, largely because of their infectious energy and boundless generosity – whether it's giving their all on stage, giving back to their fans, or using their talents to support causes that make a positive impact."

In the press release officials mentioned The Rally, a concert the band has been playing in Hamilton since 2018, except when interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2022 show was held on June 25 and included local politicians, Raptors coach Nick Nurse, reps from Basketball Canada and players of all ages to celebrate the opening of an upgraded basketball court at Woodlands Park. The band worked with Ward 3 councillor Nrinder Nann to provide an $80,000 upgrade for the multi-use surface at Woodlands Park, transforming it into a "professional grade" basketball court.

According to the press release, Arkells also raised more than $250,000 through a partnership with non-profit organization PLUS1, through which they donated $1 for every ticket sold during their tour to support their album Blink Once, released on Sept. 22 of last year.

PLUS1 was formed, according to the organization's website, to "bring together artists and millions of concert goers together with this same small act—a $1 donation from every concert ticket sold." Their website says the organization was formed after Montreal band Arcade Fire were looking for a way to support the people of Haiti.