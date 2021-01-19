Hamilton police warn of man wanted for fraud in Montreal, Winnipeg, Toronto, and Quebec City

Hamilton police is looking for a man they say is wanted in three provinces for fraud.

Police say the 50-year-old man is wanted in Montreal, Winnipeg, Toronto, and Quebec City and "has a long history of presenting himself using other names, living an assumed life, and committing frauds against unsuspecting victims in the GTA and throughout the country."

Police say the man is 5'6" and 174 pounds with grey hair, glasses and a medium build.

Mark Dupuis faces three fraud charges and a charge for breaching probation.

Police say he may also refer to himself as Richard Sestak, Mark Richards, Peter Adamcova and Anthony Simms.

They add the suspect was last seen in Toronto and if he's spotted, police should be called immediately.