Man, 22, charged after allegedly making threats against Hamilton airport, hospital
Hamilton police say a man has been charged after he allegedly threatened an airport and a hospital.
Officers arrested the man without incident at a Hamilton home on Friday
Investigators say the charges relate to online threats against Hamilton's John C. Munro International Airport and Hamilton Health Sciences.
They say officers searched a Hamilton home on Friday and arrested a 22-year-old local man without incident.
Police say he's been charged with three counts of uttering threats to cause death.
He's also facing charges of mischief, unauthorized use of a computer and failing to comply with recognizance.
Police say the man has been held for a bail hearing.