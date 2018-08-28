Hamilton house that looks like horror movie set sells for $455K

It's dark, it's ghoulish — and someone has fallen victim to its charms.

A dilapidated downtown Hamilton home that looks like the set of a horror movie sold for $455,000 late last week. That's $5,000 over the asking price.

Realtor Wes Malec told CBC News that he received four offers on the home last week, which sits not on a haunted hill, but at 301 Bay St. N.

"There was tons of interest," Malec said. "That whole area is the hottest in all of Hamilton."

The home is located at the corner of Bay Street North and Stuart Street. (Bob Hatcher, Venturehomes.ca)

The home at the corner of Bay and Stuart Streets was part of an estate sale, and had been in the same family since the 1970s. Malec first listed it with Keller Williams Edge Realty about a month ago for $540,000.

There were no bites, so he dropped the price to $450,000. That's when the offers started rolling in.

Photos from the online listing caught the eye of many people, he said.

The realtor for the property says it would likely take about $150,000 to $200,000 to strip and renovate the home. (Bob Hatcher, Venturehomes.ca)

Faded paint can be seen chipping off the walls and ceilings of many rooms, with flecks of debris and dirt lining the floors.

One bathroom door sits wrenched from the wall and rests in the room with the toilet itself, with a makeshift plywood patch in the ceiling right above it.

Malec told CBC News that the home needed to be "gutted and renovated" — but clearly, the price was right for someone.

The home has been in the same family since the 1970s. It is being sold in an estate sale. (Bob Hatcher, Venturehomes.ca)

The listing said the property is a 2,400-square foot, two-and-half-storey brick century home with nine-foot ceilings, 60 amp service, an updated furnace (in 2000) and a fully fenced yard.

It was listed as a two-bathroom, eight-bedroom home, with two eat-in kitchens, two living rooms, and no parking.

It also said it offers "amazing views of Bayfront Park" and is "just steps to the West Harbour GO Station."

Malec says he believes the home could be worth about $700,000 to $850,000 once renovated. (Bob Hatcher, Venturehomes.ca)

Malec said the interest in listings like this one show that Hamilton's housing market is quite hot. The average sale price of a home in central Hamilton has risen 19.3 per cent since July of last year, he said.

According to a Royal LePage survey published last month, housing prices are still shooting up in Hamilton, but compared to the GTA, the city "remains affordable" and is still attracting first-time buyers.

The company's house price survey says the overall price of a home in Hamilton rose by 6.1 per cent in the second quarter of 2018 to $541,778.

The home has two bathrooms and eight bedrooms. (Bob Hatcher, Venturehomes.ca)

