A man is dead and two Halton Region police officers were injured in a shooting in Burlington early Saturday, according to police and Ontario's Special Investigations Unit.

The SIU says it is investigating the shooting, which occurred inside an Esso gas station, 875 Appleby Line, at Harvester Road, but outside a bathroom.

Monica Hudon, spokesperson for the SIU, told reporters that the man, 32, died after an exchange of gunfire between himself, four Halton Regional Police officers and one Ontario Provincial Police officer.

Two officers were wounded in the shooting and taken to hospital. They were in non-life-threatening condition Saturday morning. But Hudon said she did not know the extent of the officers' injuries.

One of the injured officers did not open fire. The man died at the scene.

Hudon said OPP officers were trying to find a man who had been involved in a collision before the shooting early Saturday. At 5:30 a.m. ET, police received a call about a suspicious man in the gas station bathroom.

She said she didn't have any details about the collision or the vehicle involved, and the OPP has not released any information.

Both the OPP and Halton police responded to the call.

"What I can tell you is the man exited the bathroom, and that is when there was the exchange of gunfire shortly after," Hudon said at the scene.

Hudon said the man's name and hometown will not be released until next of kin are notified.

The man was alone at the time of the shooting.

No risk to public safety anymore, police say

For its part, Halton police said in a news release it wanted to reassure the public that there is no longer a public safety risk.

Earlier on Saturday, Const. Ryan Anderson, a spokesperson for Halton police, confirmed that Halton officers were involved in the shooting.

"The SIU has been notified. Beyond that, I cannot say anything else."

There has been a heavy police presence at the station since early Saturday.

The SIU has assigned five investigators and two forensic investigators to the shooting. Investigators are looking for video evidence, she said.

According to Hudon, the SIU will have to determine what exactly transpired, how many shots were fired and the sequence of events. It will review security camera video from the gas station, she added.

"It's all part of our investigation," she said.

The SIU is an arm​'s-length agency that probes any incidents in which a person is injured or dies during an interaction with police.

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about the shooting to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529. People who may have any video evidence are urged to upload it through the SIU website.

