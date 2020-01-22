Body found encased in ice in Burlington creek

Halton police are investigating after a body was found encased in ice in a Burlington creek on Tuesday.

Police said the body was found "submerged under the ice" in Upper Hager Creek near Brant and Fairview streets. Officers have taped off an area near Grahams Lane and Legion Road.

"There is no ongoing, related public safety threat. Expect police presence through the evening in this area," Halton Regional Police said in a tweet.

Police have declined to say whether the body is male or female, how old the person is, or how long they think the body has been in the ice. Officers have not yet been able to identify it.

Police investigating a report of a missing person

At the scene, police said they have a report of a missing person and they are investigating the report, but they do not know if the body is connected to that case.

The ice and cold are hampering the recovery effort, police said. Burlington firefighters are on the scene helping police. Police described the recovery effort as "complicated" and said it is involves the use of ropes.

Halton police forensic identification services and detectives are involved in the investigation.

Anyone who saw anyone walking in the area or heard anything in the last 24 hours is urged to call Halton police.

The public should expect a heavy police presence near Grahams Lane and Legion Road in Burlington on Tuesday. (Andrew Collins/CBC)