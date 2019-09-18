Brantford man arrested in connection with GO station wheel thefts

A man has been arrested and faces charges after a string of GO Station parking lot thefts that left cars without their wheels.

CBC News reported last week on the numerous incidents where rims and tires were stolen off cars parked at GO Stations along the Lakeshore West line.

In all the reported cases, the vehicle was propped up on cement blocks.

The Halton police charges cover incidents between Aug. 21 and Sept 11. 2019,

On Wednesday, Sept. 18, members of the Halton regional police service criminal investigations bureau and tactical rescue unit executed a search warrant at a suspect's residence in Brantford.

Investigators seized a 2004 GMC Yukon, which they say the suspect used during these thefts.

Police have arrested a 29-year-old Brantford man, who now faces multiple charges.

The charges include 13 counts of theft under $5,000, 13 counts of mischief to property, one count of theft of a motor vehicle, one count of possession of property obtained by crime, and 15 counts of breach of a probation order.

The man was held for a bail hearing on Sept. 18 in Milton.

Police are asking that anyone with information call Detective Omar Nadim at 905-825-4747 ext. 2278 or Crime Stoppers.