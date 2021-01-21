Halton's police chief 'remorseful' about Florida trip, but says he won't step down

Halton's police Chief Stephen Tanner on Thursday expressed remorse over his recent trip to Florida and the fallout it has caused, but said he won't step down.

Last week Oakville Mayor Rob Burton resigned as chair of the Halton Police Board after he approved a trip to Florida by Tanner in late December.

In a statement on Thursday Tanner said he sincerely appreciates "the full and unequivocal confidence" the Halton Police Board has placed in him as chief.

"I will continue to lead our police service in the exemplary manner the Board has come to expect, and will always do my best for our members, citizens and for the community that I am sworn to protect," Tanner said in the statement.

Addressing the trip to Florida and the subsequent resignation of Burton, Tanner said: "Regardless of the personal property-related reasons for which I travelled recently, or the permission that I sought and obtained for that travel, I am remorseful for that decision."

"I have previously apologized openly to all of our members and to the police. I also regret the impact that this has had on Mayor (Chair) Burton who has stepped down from the Halton Police Board as a result of his decision to support my travel," Tanner continues.

Announcing his resignation on Jan. 11, Burton said he was "deeply regretful" for giving his approval before Tanner took the trip.

"I regret sincerely that I focused at the time on the ways the chief's trip qualified as essential travel," Burton wrote in the statement.

"I should have recommended against it because it could generate public concern about me not setting a higher example than the rules and guidelines actually called for."

Meanwhile, Tanner says he looks forward to continuing his service and to providing leadership to the community and police service members "to the very best of my ability in the years to come."