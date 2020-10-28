Burlington mayor is 'grateful' Halton hasn't been rolled back to Stage 2

Burlington Mayor Marianne Meed Ward says she's "grateful" the Halton Region hasn't been rolled back to a modified Stage 2 of Ontario's pandemic recovery plan, adding the public response to local politicians petitioning the province about the decision has been "overwhelmingly positive."

Meed Ward, along with the rest of the region's mayors, wrote a letter to Premier Doug Ford saying the province doesn't need to close gyms or restrict restaurant dining in their area.

The letter was sent after Ford suggested Friday that health officials would look at the caseload in Durham and Halton to see if a roll back was necessary, hinting a decision could come as early as Monday.

But the day came and went without an announcement.

No news was good news for Meed Ward.

"We presented a strong case based on evidence and they agreed with us, which is great," she said.

The region, which has seen 2,055 cases, including 584 in Burlington, is trending in the right direction, according to the mayor.

"We have hospital capacity available, our infection rates are starting to go down," she said.

"Any measure that you look at, we simply don't meet the criteria for a blanket rollback."

Ford and Health Minster Christine Elliott shared a similar sentiment during a media update Monday where they were grilled by reporters about whether or not the letter from the region's politicians had swayed the government.

"We don't base it on letters. So that didn't play a factor," said the premier, before adding that the letter did differ from other regions which he said all agreed to further rollbacks.

"It's a unique situation when you have all the municipal leaders, provincial leaders and federal leader all disagreeing with the local medial office. Yeah, that's a wake-up call."

Halton 'on the edge'

On Monday Elliott said Halton has been "on the edge" of reentering modified Stage 2, but said any decisions from the province will be based on the number of new cases, the ability for the public health system to deal with testing and contact tracing and hospital capacity.

"Halton will be considered as with any of the other areas we're concerned about right now," she said.

Meed Ward said while residents may have willingly followed official advice at the beginning of the pandemic, they've started holding decisions to a higher standard.

"They're now looking for the evidence," she said. "That's a new level of transparency and accountability we have to hold ourselves to and they will expect to see solid rationale based on evidence, science, health data, for any decision we make, whether it's to close or reopen."

Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger says people need to trust guidance from public health officials. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press)

Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger, meanwhile, said he's concerned about the "second-guessing of public health recommendations that some are making in Ontario, Halton included."

In response to a reporter question Monday, Eisenberger said Hamilton has so far not demanded evidence to explain the province's decisions on an ongoing basis.

"We have to have faith and trust in our public health officials," he said. "We have to have faith and trust that they're using data that is current and up to date and that they're making decisions not based on politics, but based on public safety."