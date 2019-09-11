Severe thunderstorms could drop up to 50 mm of rain on Haldimand in an hour or less

Strong winds and severe thunderstorms that could dump up to 50 millimetres of rain in an hour or less are forecast to hit the Haldimand area Wednesday evening.

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Dunnville, Caledonia and Haldimand, saying the storms tracking through southwestern Ontario are capable of producing damaging winds and torrential downpours.

"Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles," the watch states. "Remember, severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads."