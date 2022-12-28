OPP officer killed near Brantford, Ont., while responding to a call, commissioner says

An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer has died after he was shot in Haldimand County responding to a call, police say.

OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique identified the officer as provincial Const. Grzegorz Pierzchala, who died "courageously serving in the line of duty."

"Our hearts are with his loved ones and all OPP members at this tragic time," wrote Carrique on Twitter.

According to OPP Sgt. Ed Sanchuk, the officer responded to a call of a vehicle in a ditch around 2:40 p.m. at Indian Line and Concession 14, roughly 40 kilometres away from Hamilton.

Upon arrival, Sanchuk says the officer was shot and was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A male and a female were seen leaving the scene, police say.

Around 5:45 p.m. OPP issued a shelter in place alert for residents in Six Nations of the Grand River, Hamilton and surrounding areas, warning them of two alleged suspects, a man and a woman. A name, photo and suspect description of the man were included with the alert, while the woman was unidentified.

As of around 7:00 p.m., the alert is no longer active.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.

Community grieves officer's death

Members of the local community shared their grief at Pierzchala's death.

"Every day, our County's first responders risk their lives for the safety of our community and a tragedy like today's is one we hope never comes," said Haldimand County Mayor Shelley Bentley in a statement.

"I know there's nothing I can say to lessen this tragic loss, but to all who are grieving, know that the community grieves with you."

Ontario Provincial Police officers were at the scene where an officer was shot and killed while responding to a call of a vehicle in a ditch, police say. (CBC)

Stacey Laforme, the Gimaa (Chief) of Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation, says the community will be arranging for wellness supports for those impacted by the tragedy.

Laforme also says he's heard people have been taken into custody in connection with Pierzchala's death.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the police officer who was shot and killed this afternoon," said Laforme in a statement.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he was "horrified" by Pierzchala's death, adding he's thankful to the officers who arrested the alleged suspects.

"Our first responders are true heroes. We share in the pain felt by .. family, friends and the entire police community as Ontario mourns this loss," Ford wrote in a tweet.