HMCS Haida, Canada's 'fightingest' warship now docked in Hamilton, turns 80

Every day at sea, nearly 70 years ago, Andy Barber's ears would fill with the sounds of a whistle at 11:25 a.m.

He was 21 years old then, a signalman aboard the HMCS Haida, patrolling during the Korean War. The whistle was his favourite part of the day — it meant he and his fellow seamen would get their rum rations.

"This was quite the place to be," the 90-year-old says, pointing to the area where men would line up.

Barber is back on the warship this week, which has been parked in the Hamilton harbour since 2004, to celebrate the ship's 80th anniversary. He tells stories from his navy days with the energy of that man that climbed aboard in 1954.

"It brings back memories of when I was a young guy running around doing my thing in here."

Barber used to send out the ship's name in Morse code to let other ships know the HMCS Haida was at sea. (Laura Pederson/CBC)

Known as "Canada's most fightingest ship," sinking more enemy surface vessels than any other ship in Canadian history, the HMCS Haida will be marking its birthday at Pier 9 this weekend, inviting the general public for a tour.

Barber remembers the days the ship was full of only young men.

"It's my beloved ship," he said. "It served in World War II, it served in Korea, it served during the Cold War and it's still serving the public today, by having people come aboard to learn a little bit about their history."

This military warship in Hamilton harbour is celebrating its 80th anniversary this weekend Duration 2:11 This weekend, the HMCS Haida is turning 80 years old. The warship, which served Canada in several battles, currently resides in Hamilton's harbour. The HMCS Haida is the last remaining Royal Canadian Navy vessel from the Korean War. CBC Toronto travelled to the historic destroyer to get a glimpse of its military past.

Ship is 'so, so precious'

The HMCS Haida was in operation from 1943 until it was decommissioned in 1963. Similar warships were getting scrapped after they were decommissioned, but concerned citizens and some retired Navy officers couldn't allow the ship go to a scrap yard, according to Parks Canada.

They got together and paid about $25,000 to have it towed from Quebec, down the St. Lawrence into Lake Ontario and to Toronto, where it stayed from 1964 until 2002. It was moved to Hamilton's bayfront in 2003. The world's last surviving Tribal-class destroyer, named after the Haida Nation on the west coast of Canada, is now a national historic site.

The HMCS Haida is turning 80 on Aug. 30, and Hamiltonians will commemorate its role in history this weekend. (Prapti Bamaniya/CBC)

"That's why this ship is so, so precious… and it's to be celebrated in history books as a warrior," said Barber.

Gabriel Camozzi, a visitor experience team leader with Parks Canada, said Hamilton has been lucky the Haida put down her anchor by the bayfront.

"The city has really made an amazing investment here. And we like to think that [it's] one of the jewels on the waterfront here," he said.

Birthday celebrations Saturday and Sunday

Camozzi said this weekend's celebration will be one for the books.

"We are going to be hosting a variety of different types of events. We're really excited, the ship's going to be dressed, so it's going to look its best."

World War II re-enactors will be presenting firing demonstrations and showcasing artifacts from Canada's military history.

In its more than 20 years of service, the HMCS Haida steamed 688,534.25 nautical miles, the equivalent of 27 times around the world. (Prapti Bamaniya/CBC)

The event will be included in regular admission to visit the site. Daily fees for adults from 18 to 64 years old are $4.25, while those 65 and up pay $3.75.

On Saturday evening, at an additional cost, guests are also invited to dress up "in their best 1940s era attire" for an evening of live music and swing dancing at the ship.

Barker said he hopes with celebrations like this, the ship's history will stay alive.

"Your life used to depend on the guy beside you. In essence, that's what this ship is about. It's a piece of Canadian history that's been forgotten, but we can keep it alive."