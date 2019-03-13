Maeve Field, 4, struck by runaway car suffered injuries 'from head to toe': family

The family of a four-year-old girl who was pinned under a runaway car in Hagersville says she suffered "devastating injuries from head to toe." Now they're asking for help.

Maeve Field and her family were shopping Saturday afternoon at a hardware store for supplies to plant a herb garden. The garden was supposed to be a special project for the small girl and her father, but as the family left the store and began walking down Main Street Maeve was struck and pinned underneath a vehicle, according to a GoFundMe account launched by her uncle Bill Yates.

This little girl is my niece. She was involved in a tragic accident in Hagersville on the weekend. Pls help share this <a href="https://t.co/Au4IbFJIs6">https://t.co/Au4IbFJIs6</a> —@HeatherYates

"Miraculously, Maeve's father was able to extricate her from underneath the vehicle and together they were rushed to the Hagersville hospital by a complete stranger," he wrote.

Maeve was later rushed by OPP escort to the McMaster Children's hospital, but she's suffered "extensive, life threatening" injuries, says Yates.

"She is currently in critical yet stable condition in an induced coma and has endured over 20 hours of multiple surgeries, with more on the horizon."

OPP say 80-year-old driver struck kids

Provincial police in Haldimand County are continuing to investigate the collision.

The OPP say an 80-year-old woman from Norfolk County was sitting in her parked vehicle, facing south on Main Street, when the vehicle "accelerated while in reverse."

It crossed the road, hitting an SUV before mounting the curb and striking Maeve and her 13-year-old brother, who were walking on the sidewalk.

The four-year-old was trapped under the vehicle and dragged for "several yards" before the vehicle hit a building and stopped.

Police say Maeve's brother suffered serious injuries but is expected to survive. The driver was transported to an area hospital but was not injured.

Family focused on Maeve

The Field family has started a GoFundMe campaign to offset any bills and expenses that could come up while Maeve's parents are by her side in hospital.

It's raised $18,210 of its $20,000 goal in just 10 hours.

"Words cannot express how incredibly difficult the last few days have been," read a statement from Maeve's parents, Gloria and Ian, which says the little girl's father carried her into the hospital in his own arms.

My 4 year old niece was involved in a devastating accident in Hagersville on March 9. She remains in critical condition. Please see attached for a statement from her parents. Please share and donate if you can. 🙏. <a href="https://t.co/GeDR9nRu3J">https://t.co/GeDR9nRu3J</a> <a href="https://t.co/8ZpWfrMHIg">pic.twitter.com/8ZpWfrMHIg</a> —@BillYates12

The parents praised the nurses and doctors who have cared for Maeves "as if they were one of their own children" and thanked the community for its support.

"Right now, our focus is on Maeve, and we are staying positive," it reads. "We feel your prayers and know you are sending love and healing to Maeve."