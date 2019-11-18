Gunshots reported in King St., Gage Ave. area Monday morning: police

Hamilton police are responding to reports of gunshots in the area of King St. and Gage Ave.. They say that, Monday morning, they briefly placed several schools under "hold and secure" orders.

Hamilton police Const. Jerome Stewart said "If you don't have to be in the area, it would be nice if people stayed out."

Stewart said there have been no injuries and police are investigating.

The Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board said, on Twitter at about 10:30 a.m., that Adelaide Hoodless Elementary School, Bernie Custis Secondary School, Prince of Wales Elementary School and Memorial City School were "in a hold & secure situation.

The Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board said, on Twitter, that St. Ann and Holy Name of Jesus had been placed in a "hold and secure" while police investigate gunshots.

The order was lifted at about 10:50 a.m. Monday morning.