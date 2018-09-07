Gunmen who shot and injured 3 in St. Catharines, Ont., remain at large

The three males injured in a shooting in a busy neighbourhood in St. Catharines, Ont., on Thursday afternoon remain in hospital as police search for two shooters considered armed and dangerous.

The Niagara Regional Police Service does not know the identities of the two men who were last seen running from scene after shots were fired.

In an update Friday afternoon, police spokesperson Const. Phil Gavin said the conditions of the three victims remains the same. Two are in critical condition in out-of-town hospitals, while the third is in a local hospital. His wounds are not considered life-threatening.

The briefing offered little in the way of new information about what happened. Gavin would not discuss motive or circumstances of the shooting, other than to say shots were fired inside a residence in the area of Church and Niagara streets. One of the victims made it outside before collapsing.

Police have called the incident a "targeted" shooting, but Gavin would not elaborate.

He wouldn't say if the shooters went to the home to specifically to harm the victims or whether there was some kind of altercation that led to the shooting.

"There is some piece that the investigators have that makes a connection," he said.

There are indications the shooters are from outside the area, the officer said.

Police responded to the area of Church and Niagara streets — a densely populated mix of residential and commercial properties — at 3:34 p.m. ET Thursday after receiving reports about a shooting.

Police received multiple 911 calls following a shooting at a residence near the intersection of Church and Niagara streets. (Joseph Burd/CBC)

Gavin said police responded in force to the calls to make sure necessary resources were there. The service dispatched its tactical team to the area and many officers were moving around with handguns and tactical weapons drawn.

"It is unsettling, but it's the safest way for everybody involved — our officers and the community itself," he said.

Officers spoke to a number of people who witnessed part of the incident, but Gavin said police believe there may be more witnesses out there. He said some may be reluctant to talk to police out of fear, given the nature of the incident.

"This is a scary situation, we would appeal to people recognizing it's the right thing to do. We can take steps to protect people."

Police are also asking people who might have security cameras at their home or business to let them know so they can review what they captured.

The shooters ran eastbound and were last seen in the area of Calvin and Division streets.

Gavin said if anyone knows who they are or where they are to call 911.