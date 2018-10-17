Men arrested at gunpoint after police shut down east end street
Two men are facing charges after armed police officers and police dogs swarmed an east end neighbourhood Tuesday evening.
The incident happened around 7 p.m., at a residence in the area of Kenilworth Avenue North and Newlands Avenue.
According to a police news release, that's when police received a call that a man was carrying a gun in the area.
"Police closed streets in the immediate area as a precaution while ERU, K9 and patrol units attended the residence and successfully arrested two males related to the incident," the news release reads.
A 20-year-old Hamilton man has been charged with pointing a firearm, using a firearm while committing an offence, and two counts of disobeying a lawful order.
A 21-year-old Hamilton is also facing charges of failing to comply with an undertaking, and failing to comply with the terms of his probation.