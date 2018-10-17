Skip to Main Content
Men arrested at gunpoint after police shut down east end street
New

Men arrested at gunpoint after police shut down east end street

Two men are facing charges after armed police officers and police dogs swarmed an east end neighbourhood Tuesday evening.
CBC News ·
Armed officers arrested two men in east Hamilton Tuesday night. (David Ritchie/CBC)

Two men are facing charges after armed police officers and police dogs swarmed an east end neighbourhood Tuesday evening.

The incident happened around 7 p.m., at a residence in the area of Kenilworth Avenue North and Newlands Avenue.

According to a police news release, that's when police received a call that a man was carrying a gun in the area.

"Police closed streets in the immediate area as a precaution while ERU, K9 and patrol units attended the residence and successfully arrested two males related to the incident," the news release reads.

A 20-year-old Hamilton man has been charged with pointing a firearm, using a firearm while committing an offence, and two counts of disobeying a lawful order.

A 21-year-old Hamilton is also facing charges of failing to comply with an undertaking, and failing to comply with the terms of his probation.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us