Skip to Main Content
75-year-old protester shoved to ground by Buffalo police has skull fracture: lawyer
Hamilton

75-year-old protester shoved to ground by Buffalo police has skull fracture: lawyer

A 75-year-old protester who struck his head on pavement after being shoved back by police remained hospitalized Tuesday with a fractured skull, his attorney said.

The officers have pleaded not guilty

The Associated Press ·
Video from WBFO shows the man appearing to hit his head on the pavement, with blood leaking out as officers walk past to clear Niagara Square. Buffalo police initially said in a statement that a person 'was injured when he tripped & fell.' (Mike Desmond/Associated Press)

A 75-year-old protester who struck his head on pavement after being shoved back by police remained hospitalized Tuesday with a fractured skull, his attorney said.

Martin Gugino's lawyer has told media outlets in recent days that he had not yet been able to walk. Attorney Kelly Zarcone said in an email Tuesday there was no change in his condition and that she expects only gradual improvement. 
Buffalo police officers Aaron Torgalski (left) and Robert McCabe were charged with assault after a video showed them shoving a 75-year-old protester during a demonstration over the murder of unarmed Black man George Floyd by a white police officer in Minneapolis. (Erie County District Attorney's Office)

Two Buffalo police officers have been charged with second-degree assault after a widely shared video captured Gugino falling to the ground after being pushed on June 4. He was seen bleeding from his head as officers walked away.

The officers, who could face prison sentences of up to seven years if convicted, have pleaded not guilty.

The video is one of several that have emerged in recent weeks showing police using seemingly excessive force against protesters.

The Buffalo-area retiree has been described by friends as a veteran peace activist driven by his Catholic faith and a desire for social justice.

U.S. President Donald Trump soon after claimed on Twitter, without evidence, that the elderly protester "could be an ANTIFA provocateur" involved in a possible setup.

The president's tweet was widely criticized and the accusations were dismissed by Zarcone as "utterly baseless and ridiculous."

WATCH | White House defends Trump promoting conspiracy theory about injured protester:

The White House is standing by U.S. President Donald Trump’s assertion that a 75-year-old protester injured by police in Buffalo, N.Y., is part of a far-left conspiracy, while friends of Martin Gugino say he’s being revictimized by the comments. 1:59
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.