4 Hamilton teens arrested in connection with GTA cell phone thefts totalling $30K

Four Hamilton teens have been arrested in connection with a cell phone theft ring Halton Regional Police say swiped up to $30,000-worth of high-end phones from stores across the GTA.

The group targeted five separate Best Buy locations beginning in Oct. 25, according to police.

Among those arrested is an 18-year-old man charged with two counts of theft under $5,000, three counts of theft over $5,000 and possession of property obtained by a crime.

A 17-year-old, 16-year-old and 15-year-old are also facing multiple charges of theft over and under $5,000.

Anyone with information about the ring of alleged phone thieves is asked to call Det.-Const. Autumn Mills at 905-825-4747 ext. 2285 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.