Toronto man charged with stunt driving after fleeing from police on QEW
41-year-old was clocked driving 154 km/h
A Toronto man has been charged with stunt driving, police say, after he fled from the OPP in a stolen pickup and was clocked driving 154 km/h on the QEW.
Provincial police in Niagara say the 41-year-old was arrested after crashing the truck into three parked cars in Grimsby.
He's facing several charges and is currently being held in custody pending a bail hearing.
Stunt driver speeding 154 km/h fled police <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/QEW?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#QEW</a> in stolen pick up truck. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Niagara?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Niagara</a> OPP arrested 41 yr old male from Toronto after he crashed into 3 parked cars in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Grimsby?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Grimsby</a> Driver charged with numerous offences and held for bail hearing. Media enquiries PC Rob Knight 6476494126^rk <a href="https://t.co/Ab1XSuXh0R">pic.twitter.com/Ab1XSuXh0R</a>—@OPP_HSD