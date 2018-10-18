Skip to Main Content
Toronto man charged with stunt driving after fleeing from police on QEW

Provincial police in Niagara say the 41-year-old was arrested after crashing the truck into three parked cars in Grimsby.

41-year-old was clocked driving 154 km/h

A 41-year-old Toronto man is facing charges after feeling from police and crashing into three parked cars. (Samantha Samson/CBC)

A Toronto man has been charged with stunt driving, police say, after he fled from the OPP in a stolen pickup and was clocked driving 154 km/h on the QEW.

Provincial police in Niagara say the 41-year-old was arrested after crashing the truck into three parked cars in Grimsby.

He's facing several charges and is currently being held in custody pending a bail hearing.

