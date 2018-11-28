Doug Ford to make announcement at Grimsby hospital

Watch live at 10 a.m. as Premier Doug Ford makes an announcement at the West Lincoln Memorial Hospital in Grimsby.

A press release from the Premier's office says Ford "will deliver remarks on the government's plans to help end hallway health care in West Niagara."

Hamilton Health Sciences (HHS) says the hospital needs an estimated $8.6 million to rebuild surgical facilities to meet standards set out by Accreditation Canada.

HHS says it applied for funding and approval to the Ministry of Health and Long-term Care in early November and that "the facility will likely need renovations before a rebuild to maintain patient safety."

A document published by HHS in November said they would be waiting for the Ford government's decision on the rebuild funding.