Tickets for the Dec. 12 Grey Cup in Hamilton go on sale today

Tickets to the108th Grey Cup, set for Hamilton's Tim Hortons Field, go on sale today.
The game will take place on Dec. 12 and tickets start at $99.
They are available starting at 10 a.m. ET at ticketmaster.ca/GreyCup and Ticats.ca/tickets.
The Ticats defeated Ottawa 32-3 on Saturday to eliminate the Redblacks from playoff contention. Hamilton's win tightened up the East Division standings. Montreal (6-4) is first after earning a 37-16 home victory over Toronto (6-4) on Friday night.
Earlier this month the CFL announced that Hamilton would also host the 2023 Grey Cup game. The 2022 Grey Cup will be held at Mosaic Stadium in Regina.
Regina was supposed to host the 2020 Grey Cup game, but the league shelved its plans to play last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It resumed action this year with a shortened 14-game regular season schedule.
Hamilton last hosted the Grey Cup in 1996 when the Toronto Argonauts defeated Edmonton 43-37 at Ivor Wynne Stadium.
"Hamilton has waited 25 years to host another Grey Cup," CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie said in a statement. "Under this plan, it will host two Grey Cups in three years."
