Tickets on sale for Grey Cup parties in Hamilton, cheer extravaganza and CFL Alumni lunch

Tickets are now available for several events in the Grey Cup Festival that will precede the Canadian Football League's biggest game of the year, to be held in Hamilton on Nov. 19 at Tim Hortons Field.

Fans can now buy team party passes, which allow access to events aimed at specific groups of fans: Eastern Social Hall (Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa, Hamilton), TigerTown, Riderville, Lions Den, Stamps House and Bomber House.

Tickets are also available for the CFL Alumni Association luncheon; the Cheer Extravaganza, featuring dance and cheer teams from across the country; and the Caretaker's Game Day Warmup, a pre-game party headlined by popular cover band Dwayne Gretzky. (Caretaker is a title that has been adopted by Bob Young, the team's largest single shareholder, to demonstrate his goal of ensuring the team's longevity.)

Tickets are available through greycupfestival.ca.

The festival runs the week prior to Grey Cup Day, and will also include a concert series, the CFL Awards and a fan zone on James Street North from Nov. 16 to Nov. 18. The city's public and Catholic school boards have both agreed to hold a PA Day on Nov. 17, the Friday before the big game.