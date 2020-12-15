Investigation recovers $635K of Wayne Gretzky memorabilia stolen from father's home

A joint-investigation involving the RCMP, OPP and Brantford police has recovered game-used hockey sticks, jerseys and a Player-of-the-Year award that belonged to Wayne Gretzky.

The items are believed to be worth more than $635,000 Cdn and were reported missing from the home of Walter Gretzky in Brantford, according to police.

Members of the Gretzky family contacted Brantford police in August after discovering the memorabilia, which also included gloves and hockey pants, was gone.

Investigators say they quickly found that several of the missing items had likely been sold to collectors across Canada.

Brantford police worked with federal and provincial services and, over the course of a three-month investigation, identified homes where they say the stolen property was located.

Search warrants were executed at five homes in Alberta and Ontario on Dec. 8 and the memorabilia was recovered, say police.

Game-worn gloves and hockey pants were among the items that were stolen, according to police. (Brantford Police Service)

Brantford police chief Rob Davis thanked the OPP, RCMP and Halton police for their help.

"As a result of the work of our skilled investigators, over $500,000 USD in Gretzky memorabilia was successfully recovered," he stated in a media release.

A 58-year-old Oakville man is charged with theft over $5,000 and possession of stolen property over $5,000, say Brantford police.

During the investigation, police say they also uncovered evidence that second person, unrelated to the stolen items, is believed to have committed fraud involving a Gretzky hockey stick.

A 58 year-old-man from Oakville is charged with theft over $5,000 and possession over $5,000. (Brantford Police Service)

A 58-year-old woman from Brockville is charged with fraud over $5,000 and breach of trust.

"On behalf of our family, I would like to thank the Brantford Police Service, the Ontario Provincial Police, and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police for everything they have done regarding this investigation," read a statement attributed to Glen Gretzky.

"I would like to sincerely thank every member of the team; the professionalism, dedication and support they have shown has been greatly appreciated."