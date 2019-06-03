Burlington gardener finds WWII hand grenade buried in yard
A gardener in Burlington got a sudden surprise last weekend, discovering a Second World War era-hand grenade buried in the yard.
Halton police say they got a call about the grenade around 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
Const. Ryan Anderson told CBC News that the homeowner came across the grenade after digging two to three metres into the ground.
The police explosives unit responded, and discovered it was an MK II, which was the standard issue anti-personnel grenade used in the Second World War.
Police turned the grenade over to the military, which examined it and deemed it to be a practice grenade used for training.
Investigators tracked down the previous homeowners, who had lived at that address for 30 years, Anderson said.
"They confirmed they did not bury a practice grenade in the yard," he said – which would seem to signify it had been lying there undiscovered for decades.
The grenade was later destroyed, he said.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.